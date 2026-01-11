Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicts an NDA win in the next Kerala polls, claiming the party will jump from 20% to 40% vote share. He highlighted BJP's local body wins and slammed the LDF-UDF for corruption and stagnating the state's politics.

'Next Govt in Kerala will be NDA Govt': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win the upcoming Kerala elections. Reflecting on the BJP's landmark victory in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah affirmed that "any party that crosses the 20% threshold doesn't take 5 years to reach 40%."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shah, addressing the 'New India, New Kerala' conclave organised by Kerala Kaumudi on Sunday, highlighted the NDA government's performance in the Lok Sabha elections and claimed that the party, from the 2024 election's 20% vote share, will jump to 40% in 2026. "When I say that the next government in Kerala will be an NDA government, a BJP government, it's very natural for you to have doubts... I've been a student of electoral statistics since I was 15... In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 11% of the vote in Kerala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA got 16% of the vote in Kerala. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we have reached 20%. There's a history in democratic politics across the country that any party that crosses the 20% threshold doesn't take 5 years to reach 40%; it jumps from 20 to 40," Shah noted.

BJP's Historic Win in Thiruvananthapuram

Last month, the BJP-led NDA made history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing control of the corporation and ending the LDF's 40-year rule. PM Modi penned a heartfelt letter to BJP's new Thiruvananthapuram mayor, and said, "UDF-LDF fixed match will end soon."

BJP State Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor VV Rajesh has become the first Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing 51 votes with support from 50 BJP councillors and one independent councillor. UDF's KS Sabarinathan got 17 votes, LDF's RP Shivaji 29.

Referring to the landmark victory, Amit Shah said, "In these local body elections, we experimented by contesting every seat under the BJP and NDA symbols, and look at the results: for the first time, a BJP mayor is sitting in Thiruvananthapuram."

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering of newly elected local body representatives here today, Shah emphasised the victory of the BJP in thirty Gram Panchayats, two municipalities, and the mayor, dedicating it to the sacrifice of the party workers. "This change in Kerala is not limited to the cities alone. We have won 30 Gram Panchayats, two municipalities, and our mayor is currently serving Thiruvananthapuram... Today, with great humility, on behalf of the BJP, I want to dedicate our victory to the hundreds of party workers who have served time in jail and to their families," he stated.

Shah Accuses LDF Govt of False Narrative on Finances

Addressing the 'New India, New Kerala' conclave, Shah accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of unjustly blaming the centre over the state's financial issues, stating that the NDA government provided funds worth Rs 3.2 crore in the past decade to Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday had accused the BJP-led Central government of allegedly "attempting to financially strangle Kerala," and announced a "Satyagraha protest" on January 12th. Commenting on the allegations, Shah noted the financial aid provided to the state under the UPA and NDA-led Central governments. He further blamed the Chief Minister for creating a false narrative that "the Prime Minister is against Kerala."

Shah also asserted that the CM should either find fault with the figures presented by the Home Minister or accept the government's failure. "From 2004 to 2014, the UPA government gave Rs 72,000 crore to Kerala. From 2014 to 2024, Narendra Modi's NDA government gave Rs 3,23,000 crore, even though we don't have a government here... Yet Pinarayi Vijayan says that they are being treated unfairly. Pinarayi Vijayan ji, injustice was done to Kerala under your rule, not under our rule... He is trying to create a false narrative that PM Modi is against Kerala. I am telling Pinarayi Vijayan here that if there is any error or omission in my figures, you should correct it tomorrow; otherwise, accept that your government, not ours, did an injustice to Kerala," he stated.

'LDF-UDF Alliances Protect Each Other's Corruption'

Furthermore, Amit Shah slammed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). He said that their alternative sequence of reign has "stagnated the state's politics", highlighting the BJP's vision for "a developed Kerala."

"This alternating sequence of LDF and UDF governments here has fueled corruption. The UDF does not investigate corruption under the LDF rule, and vice versa. Ultimately, both are corrupt... Was the Rs 343 crore cooperative bank scam investigated? Were there conclusive investigations into the AI Camera scam, the LIFE Mission scam, or the PPE kit procurement scam? No. During the UDF's time, there was a bribery scandal involving 100 crore rupees. It wasn't investigated. The solar scam, or the bridge scam, wasn't investigated either. These two alliances protect each other's corruption," Shah questioned. In that regard, Shah asserted that only the NDA government can free the state from corruption."We want to establish governance without corruption in Kerala. If the people of Kerala want to get rid of corruption, there is only one way out: to give the NDA government a chance," Shah stated.

BJP's Vision for a 'Developed Kerala'

Shah further lauded the BJP government's vision for Kerala of a politics that is "performance-based, commits to addressing every complaint, and focuses on development, not appeasement."

"We envision a politics that transcends politics and is performance-based. This is something that PM Modi has initiated in this country. A politics that believes in commitment rather than complaints. There will always be complaints, no matter how developed a country is. But there should be a commitment to address every complaint. It's a politics that believes in creating a society where development, not appeasement, is the focus. We want to move from silence to strength. We want to strengthen those who are suppressed so that they no longer have to remain silent. We want to move from doubt to decision, and from delay to delivery," Shah said.

Slamming LDF, UDF on Sabarimala, Waqf Law

Earlier, while addressing a gathering of newly elected local body representatives, Shah said the BJP's support in Kerala is steadily increasing and expressed confidence that the party will form the government in the upcoming state election this year. Shah highlighted the BJP's initiatives, such as abolishing triple talaq and introducing a Waqf law to curb corruption, noting that both the LDF and the UDF oppose them.

He questioned Kerala CM on the protection of 400 acres in Ernakulam from the Waqf Board, protecting land rights and the dignity of Muslim women, emphasising the BJP's stance of "justice for all, appeasement to none." Moreover, Shah criticised Kerala's handling of the Sabarimala gold theft case, questioning the state's ability to protect the temple's treasury. He demanded the investigation be handed over to a neutral agency, alleging two Kerala ministers are under suspicion. He added that the BJP will agitate and raise awareness across Kerala until the investigation is transferred.

Criticising the LDF and UDF governments for relying on remittances from Keralites abroad, Shah underscored the development achievements of the BJP-led governments. "...Kerala's development should be balanced... The LDF and UDF governments in Kerala are content with the money sent by Keralites working abroad... Today, I have come to tell the people of Kerala that wherever the BJP and NDA have come to power, they have transformed those states into developed states...," he said. The Home Minister's addresses come as the state prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026 to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. (ANI)