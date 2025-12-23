Union Minister Piyush Goyal, after meeting AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami, expressed confidence that the NDA will sweep the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and oust the 'corrupt' DMK regime, signalling progress in alliance talks.

NDA Alliance Strengthens for 2026 Polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu election charge Piyush Goyal on Tuesday expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeping the 2026 Assembly elections in the state and replacing the "corrupt regime of DMK". Goyal's comments come shortly after he met with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai, signalling further progress in alliance talks.

"We are very confident that NDA will have a sweeping victory in the 2026 elections. We discussed various plans for the coming few months today. We are going to work to reach out to meet the people of Tamil Nadu, to meet the aspirations of the youth of Tamil Nadu, to meet the demands of growth, jobs and progress that Tamil Nadu has suffered under the corrupt regime of DMK," the Union minister told reporters here. Calling EPS a "friend and brother", Goyal added, "I am delighted to meet my friend and brother Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has led the BJP, AIADMK and other NDA alliance partners. We had very good meetings, very good discussions about strengthening our political work together, about fighting the 2026 Assembly elections as a family, the NDA family, and under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi."

Focus on Strategy and Seat-Sharing

The meeting between the AIADMK General Secretary and Goyal focused on election preparedness, organisational coordination, and the broader NDA alliance strategy, according to sources. Seat-sharing arrangements between the BJP and the AIADMK are also expected to be a key part of the ongoing deliberations as both parties explore the contours of a possible pre-poll understanding.

BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting

Earlier in the day, a crucial meeting of the BJP Tamil Nadu Core Committee was held at the party's state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T. Nagar, Chennai. The meeting was chaired by BJP Election In-charge Piyush Goyal, along with BJP Co-Incharge and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagenthran. The core committee deliberations focused on chalking out the election strategy, reviewing organisational preparedness and planning outreach programmes across the state. (ANI)