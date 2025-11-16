The NDA secured a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats. Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa hailed the win as a victory for PM Modi's leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption efforts.

Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa on Sunday praised the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, calling it a triumph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption efforts. Speaking to the reporters, DR Thapa said, "For the NDA's landslide victory in Bihar, I want to thank the people of Bihar profusely... This victory in Bihar is a victory for PM Modi's visionary leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption..."

NDA's Historic Landslide Victory

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Other Mahagathbandhan parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L), Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) secured two, one and one seats respectively. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

PM Modi Credits Victory, Targets Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar has paved the way for the BJP in next year's assembly elections. He said the party will end "jungle raj" in West Bengal.

Addressing a victory function at the party's headquarters here, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and RJD following the results of the Bihar polls in which the two parties were decimated. (ANI)