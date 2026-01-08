NCRTC invites bids for a 25-year license to commercially develop 18,578 sq m at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station. The initiative aims to add rooftop restaurants, shops, and cafes to enhance commuter amenities and generate non-fare revenue.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been working to enhance passenger amenities at the Namo Bharat stations and make travel more comfortable and convenient. In this direction, NCRTC has invited bids for licensing of Property Development (PD) areas for commercial development at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Under this initiative, various commuter-oriented facilities such as rooftop restaurants, food outlets, cafes and other commercial establishments will be developed in the station's Property Development (PD) area, according to an official statement from the NCRTC.

Tender for Commercial Development

Applications have been invited through a tender process to commercially utilise the PD area of the Ghaziabad Station. Approximately 18,578 square metres of space will be offered on a licence basis against a fixed rent. This will enable commuters as well as residents to access shopping, dining and other modern amenities at a single, well-integrated location within the station premises, the statement said.

Through this initiative, NCRTC aims to promote commercial activities within station areas and strengthen non-fare revenue streams. The licence period for these commercial spaces has been fixed at 25 years. Interested bidders can apply through the e-tendering process, with the last date for submission being February 4, 2026. Detailed information regarding scope, eligibility criteria and timelines is available on the NCRTC website (ncrtc.in).

Breakdown of Available Space

As per the tender provisions, commercial spaces will be available across key locations within the station, including the PD area at the ground floor, upper and lower floors, and Core-A floors (Upper PD Level, Lower PD Level and Concourse Terrace). This includes 4,229 square metres on the ground floor, 11,914 square metres on the upper level 1 and level 2, and 2,435 square metres in Core-A floors, it said.

Vision for a Modern Commercial Hub

By encouraging participation from local vendors, retailers and service providers, NCRTC aims to develop station precincts into people-friendly, vibrant and modern commercial hubs. This initiative will not only enhance commuter and public convenience but also generate new employment opportunities and augment revenue through non-fare sources.

These spaces can be utilised as shops, kiosks and service establishments, keeping in mind the needs of commuters and nearby residents. Facilities that can be developed include rooftop restaurants, fine-dining restaurants, cafes, food outlets, hotels, showrooms, banquet halls, pharmacies, medical and wellness facilities, and outlets showcasing regional products. With such integrated facilities, users will be able to access dining, shopping, healthcare and stay options within the same complex, saving time and ensuring a safer, more comfortable and pleasant travel experience.

Strategic Location and Commercial Potential

Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station offers strong commercial potential as it is located in a densely populated urban area and is situated close to the city's main bus terminal, ensuring high daily footfall. Prominent residential areas such as Patel Nagar, Raj Nagar, Arya Nagar and Kavi Nagar, along with commercial establishments, educational institutions and major market areas in the vicinity, position the station not merely as a transit hub but as an emerging lifestyle and commercial destination.

With multimodal connectivity, growing ridership and robust economic prospects, the station presents wide-ranging and long-term commercial opportunities. The Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station offers connectivity to the Delhi Metro and other modes of transport. The 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor connects major locations across three key NCR cities--Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut--providing world-class regional connectivity. Owing to high passenger volumes and seamless integration, the station is expected to emerge as a significant centre for commercial activity. (ANI)