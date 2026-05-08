The latest NCRB 2024 report shows Uttar Pradesh's crime rate is well below the national average. When it comes to punishing criminals in cases against women, UP is number one in the country with a 76.6% conviction rate. The state has also shown improvement in handling cases like murder, dacoity, and women's safety.

Lucknow. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released its 2024 report, and the numbers have some important things to say about Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation. According to the report, a total of 35,44,608 criminal cases were registered across India in 2024. While the national crime rate stands at 252.3, Uttar Pradesh recorded a much lower crime rate of 180.2. This is significant because UP is home to nearly 17% of India's population, yet it ranks 18th in terms of total crimes.

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What is Crime Rate and Why Does It Matter?

To get a real picture of crime in any state, the crime rate is considered the most reliable measure. It's basically the number of crimes reported per one lakh people. This method balances out the population size, making it a fair and scientific way to compare crime levels between different states.

How Did UP Fare in Serious Crimes like Murder, Rape, and Dacoity?

The NCRB report shows that compared to 28 states and 8 union territories, Uttar Pradesh is doing better in several serious crime categories. For murder cases, UP ranks 29th, and for attempt to murder, it's at 26th place. In cases of outraging a woman's modesty, the state is at the 20th spot. When it comes to kidnapping for ransom, UP is at the very bottom of the list, at 36th place, which is a good thing.

In rape cases, Uttar Pradesh is ranked 24th, and for rioting, it's at 19th. For dacoity, UP is again at the 36th spot, meaning it has one of the lowest rates in the country. In robbery cases, the state is 28th, and for cases under the POCSO Act, it's 23rd. For overall crimes against women, UP is at the 17th position, and for crimes against children, it's at 27th.

UP Leads the Nation in Conviction Rate for Crimes Against Women

When it comes to bringing criminals to justice for crimes against women, Uttar Pradesh has topped the country. The state's conviction rate in such cases is a whopping 76.6%, the highest in India. This figure looks even better when you compare it with other states. For instance, West Bengal's conviction rate is just 1.6%, Karnataka's is 4.8%, Telangana's is 14.8%, Kerala's is 17%, Punjab's is 19%, and Tamil Nadu's is 23.4%. These numbers clearly show that it's getting much harder for criminals to get away with crimes against women in UP.

UP Shows Strong Control Over Serious Crimes

The murder rate per lakh population in Uttar Pradesh is only 1.3. This is much lower than states like Telangana (2.7), Jharkhand (3.7), and Punjab (2.5). Even in big cities, the process of investigation and filing chargesheets has been quick. In Kanpur, the chargesheet rate for crimes against women was 84.4%, and in Lucknow, it was 83.7%.

Better Jail Management and Conditions for Women Prisoners

The report also suggests that UP's jails are better managed in terms of capacity and discipline compared to other states. The occupancy rate in women's jails in the state is only 36.7%, which means women inmates have a better and more organised environment. The occupancy rate in central jails is 74.3%, which is much better than Punjab's 118.4% and Kerala's 149.9%.

DGP Rajeev Krishna Calls Crime Rate the Biggest Benchmark

DGP Rajeev Krishna stated that the NCRB report makes it clear that the crime rate is the most scientific and statistical basis for comparing crime between states. He said, "Against the national crime rate of 252.3, UP's crime rate is only 180.2. This is the result of continuous improvements and planned efforts." The DGP added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy is now showing real results on the ground.

Modern Policing and Strict Action Have Strengthened Law and Order

According to the DGP, over the last nine years, things like modern police stations, anti-Romeo squads, women's help desks, fast-track courts, and strict action against organised crime have strengthened law and order in the state. He mentioned that the UP Police takes every complaint, big or small, seriously. Complaints received through digital platforms are also acted upon immediately and converted into FIRs when necessary. The DGP said that a higher number of FIRs being registered is a sign of a sensitive, transparent, and accessible police system.