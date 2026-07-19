NCPI leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay confirmed the new party's support for the NDA government ahead of the Monsoon Session. He said the party of 20 MPs will participate in all discussions and that he has met with PM Modi and Amit Shah.

NCPI to Support NDA Government

NCPI leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay on Sunday held the first parliamentary meeting ahead of the monsoon session. Speaking about the meeting, he said that NCPI will extend its support to the NDA government and participate in the discussion. "Today, the first time the NCPI parliamentary party was held. This meeting was the most important one for us. Our allotment of seats, division numbers, and separate block have all been accepted. We have decided to extend our support to the NDA government, and whatever issues are tabled for discussion, we will take part in them. We have also decided that we still believe that the House should run, and if any difficulty is faced by any member so far as their constituency in the state of West Bengal is concerned, we will take up the issue with the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Those issues are not to be taken to Delhi to be managed," Bandyopadhyay said.

Meetings with PM Modi, Amit Shah

Speaking about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "I met the Prime Minister yesterday, and it was a long, one-hour, one-to-one discussion. I also told the Prime Minister that those MPs have come and joined, he should take some initiative and direct the NDA that they are newcomers... They should be taken into confidence and made to feel that they have become the partners of the NDA. The Prime Minister has fully, very courteously agreed and decided that he will communicate the discussion which was held between him and me."

Bandyopadhyay further said, "I also met Amit Shah twice in the last 2 days for a long time. He was equally excited to have 20 MPs altogether, and ultimately, NCPI has now emerged as the 2nd-largest party in the NDA. But the issue which was raised by our previous party that cancellation, ceasing of membership of all 20 members, and separate applications against each MP. Even today, they boycotted the all-party leaders' meeting because we had been invited to the meeting, and all the opposition walked out today together. Now we are completely relieved from all these tensions and now NCPI will function on the floor of the house according to how the NDA will take decisions."

NCPI's Parliamentary Debut in Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will begin on Monday, is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues. The session, scheduled to stretch till August 13, will also mark the parliamentary debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged their faction and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)