NCP chief Sharad Pawar opposes Electricity (Amendment) Bill; flags consumer subsidy cut

Electricity Amendment Bill: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said that the Opposition has made it clear to the Union government that the bill will not be passed in its current form.

President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, said on Friday, February 10, that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill would not be allowed to pass in Parliament in its current form as it would end the subsidy provided to power consumers.

Pawar said that the Opposition has made it clear to the Union government that the bill will not be passed in its current form.

It may pass in the Lok Sabha due to the Narendra Modi government's majority, but it will not pass in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling dispensation lacks the necessary numbers, Pawar explained.

"Those in power today decided to introduce the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 Act. We have opposed it as if it is passed in its current form, the subsidy provided to power consumers will be discontinued," he continued.

Additionally, he said that the privatisation of public enterprises in the power sector is being considered. "A parliamentary committee is considering the bill. Our position is that this law will not be passed in its current form," he said.

Pawar said that 40,000-42,000 vacancies in various state-run power firms should be filled, with priority given to those working on contract for these positions. He said that Telangana, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have included such employees in their workforces and that Maharashtra should follow the same.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: 'NCP, Thackeray-led Sena, Congress, will together contest upcoming election', confirms Sharad Pawar

Also Read: PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; details

Also Read: Police arrests 25-year-old for threat call to Mumbai airport; Official says suspect inspired by web series