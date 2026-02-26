Jairam Ramesh backs the Supreme Court's outrage over NCERT textbooks, blaming the RSS for the 'shameful' rewriting. The SC has issued show cause notices to the NCERT Director over a chapter on 'Corruption in the judiciary' in a Class 8 book.

Jairam Ramesh Slams RSS Over Textbook Revisions

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday backed the Supreme Court's outrage over critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks, and called for an investigation into what he termed as the RSS's "vile and malice-driven work" over the past decade.

In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the Supreme Court's reaction to the NCERT textbooks issue is justified, but argued that the way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is shameful. "The Supreme Court's outrage over the critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks is justified. In fact, the way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is shameful. This is the vile and malice-driven work of the RSS. In reality, this entire gang should be investigated," Ramesh posted.

Controversy Over Class 8 Textbook

The statement comes in the wake of controversy surrounding content in NCERT textbooks, particularly a Class 8 Social Science textbook chapter on the judiciary that led to the withdrawal of the book's distribution. NCERT had earlier issued an apology and withdrawn the distribution of its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook after inappropriate textual material and errors of judgement were found in a chapter titled "The Role of Judiciary in our Society." The controversy has sparked a political debate, with the Congress leader using the opportunity to target the RSS and question the process of textbook revisions undertaken in recent years.

Supreme Court Issues Show Cause Notices

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Dinesh Prashad Saklani, asking them to explain why action should not be taken under contempt or other laws for including a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to halt suo motu proceedings despite NCERT's apology over the controversial inclusion and imposed a blanket ban on the textbook section. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would be considered direct interference with the administration of justice and could attract contempt of court.

The Supreme Court has also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team. (ANI)