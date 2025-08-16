NCERT's new Partition modules blame Congress, Jinnah and Mountbatten for India's division, highlighting horrors and long-term impact. Congress has opposed the content, sparking a political row over how Partition and its leaders should be remembered.
The NCERT has released new special modules on the Partition of India to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The content places major responsibility on the Congress leadership, saying they accepted the plan of Partition and underestimated Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It states that Partition was not inevitable, but the result of three actors — Jinnah, who demanded it; Congress, which accepted it; and Lord Mountbatten, who formalised and implemented it.