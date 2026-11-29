The 13 Tripura Battalion NCC held a Vibrant Village Programme in Bhagalpur to boost national integration and border security. The initiative focused on infrastructure development, healthcare, and active community and youth participation.

Bhagalpur (Tripura) [India], November 29 (ANI): With an aim to strengthen national integration, promote community participation and enhance security awareness in border villages, the 13 Tripura Battalion NCC, under the aegis of the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, organised a Vibrant Village Programme at Bhagalpur village in West Tripura district on Saturday, with enthusiastic participation from NCC cadets, local residents, civil administration and security personnel.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the initiative, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar said that the administration was exploring various possibilities and systematically working towards transforming these villages into some of the best villages in the country. "Under these initiatives, we are trying to understand the various courses of action and explore the available possibilities. We will work in a systematic manner to transform these villages into some of the best villages in India. Our efforts will focus on developing infrastructure and, at the same time, creating greater public participation from a security perspective, so that we can build a vibrant and secure community," he said.

The programme witnessed the presence of Vishal Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate and Collector, West Tripura; Asit Kumar Das, TCS Grade-I, Additional District Magistrate and Collector; former MLA Krishnadhan Das; Nipun Deb, a teacher from Bhagalpur; representatives of Bhagalpur Panchayat Samiti, including the Pradhan, Upa-Pradhan and members; Colonel N S Baath, Commanding Officer of 13 Tripura Battalion NCC; and Inspector Shailesh Kumar, Delta Company Commander of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The programme commenced with an impressive ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by NCC cadets to welcome the distinguished guests, followed by a series of activities focusing on environmental conservation, healthcare awareness, cultural preservation, education and community engagement. A tree plantation drive was organised to encourage environmental protection, while colourful cultural performances showcased local talent and the rich cultural heritage of Tripura. The NCC Jazz Band added further enthusiasm to the occasion with an impressive musical presentation, while a drawing competition provided village children with an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and artistic abilities. Ex-servicemen were also felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service, sacrifices and invaluable contributions to the nation. A health camp was organised to provide basic medical check-ups, healthcare awareness and essential medicines to local residents.

A total of 122 NCC personnel participated in the programme, including four Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), six Permanent Instructional Staff members, one Associate NCC Officer, one Caretaker Officer and 110 NCC cadets. The programme was conducted under the leadership and supervision of Colonel N S Baath, Commanding Officer, 13 Tripura Battalion NCC, with active coordination and support from NCC officers, JCOs, instructional staff and cadets. The cooperation of the district administration, BSF personnel, local Panchayat representatives, teachers and villagers played a significant role in the successful organisation of the event.

The initiative assumes significance in the context of the Vibrant Villages Programme, which seeks to strengthen infrastructure, improve living conditions, promote livelihood opportunities and enhance community participation in strategically important border areas. Kumar noted, “Under the initiatives, we are trying to understand the various courses of action and explore the available possibilities. We will work in a systematic manner to transform these villages into some of the best villages in India.” He added, “Our efforts will focus on developing infrastructure and, at the same time, creating greater public participation from a security perspective, so that we can build a vibrant and secure community.”

The programme at Bhagalpur also highlighted the importance of civil-military coordination and the role of youth organisations such as the NCC in nation-building, social responsibility and strengthening the relationship between security forces and local communities. The event concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming the NCC's commitment to its motto, "Unity and Discipline", and its continued efforts towards youth development, community service, national integration and building vibrant, empowered and secure villages. (ANI)