The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has destroyed more than 25 kilograms of high-value narrcotics- including cocaine, hydro ganja and cannabis gummies that were seized from a Navi Mumbai-based drug syndicate, officials said.

International Syndicate Busted

According to the NCB, the contraband that was disposed off through incineration on November 19 at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd, Taloja, had been seized during a long-running operation directly connected to the international narcotics and financial network. Two key drug associates were arrested while attempting a discreet entry into India. The comprehensive investigation and coordinated effort led to the tracing of the kingpin, who was then deported from Malaysia to India, after which he was arrested, the NCB said.

Investigation Leads to Nine Arrests

The in-depth investigation has led to the arrest of nine individuals till now, including the kingpin, key associates, hawala operator, carriers, storage and distributors from multiple locations. The financial investigation was conducted, which led to the freezing of multiple movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs. 10 crore linked with the kingpin, the bureau said. In this case, NCB followed the "Bottom to Top" approach of investigation in successfully dismantling the entire syndicate. The complaint in the matter has been filed at the Belapur Court, Navi Mumbai, after completion of the investigation.

High-Level Committee Oversees Disposal

A High Level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC) comprising the Deputy Director General (SWR), the Additional Director of NCB-MZU and the Additional Director DRI. The seized drug was disposed off through incineration on Wednesday at MWML, Taloja, in the presence of the HLDDC.

Commitment to a 'Drug-Free India'

This vital drug seizure was followed by pre-trial disposal, which underscores NCB's sustained efforts in dismantling organised drug syndicates and targeting drug offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem. The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and uphold the vision of a "Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047."

Report Drug-Related Information

Citizens are urged to play their part by reporting any drug-related information through MANAS: The National Narcotics Helpline (Toll Free Number: 1933). The identity of informants is kept strictly confidential. (ANI)