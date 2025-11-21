The NCB and BSF, in a joint operation in Guwahati, seized 9.833 kg of heroin worth Rs 19.666 crore and arrested one person. The bust disrupted an inter-state drug syndicate operating from Manipur through Nagaland to Assam.

In a major drug bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit, in collaboration with Frontier Headquarters, BSF Guwahati, seized 9.833 kilograms of heroin and apprehended a person, officials said on Friday. The consignment's estimated street value is Rs 19.666 crore. The operation successfully disrupted an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate operating in the North Eastern region.

The Interception in Guwahati

According to NCB officials, the action took place on 19 November 2025, when a joint NCB-BSF team intercepted a suspect from Guwahati, Assam, near the Suriya Aspire building on NH-37, Jalukbari, Kamrup Metro, in a Hyundai Creta (Registration No. WB02AJ2203). A thorough search of the vehicle and the individual led to the recovery of the heroin consignment.

Trafficking Route and Broader Strategy

Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs had originated from Manipur and were transiting through Dimapur in Nagaland before being intercepted in Guwahati. Officials highlighted that the seizure is part of NCB's intensified intelligence-driven operations across the North East, aimed at dismantling narcotics networks and preventing the spread of illegal drugs.

"This successful interdiction is a direct result of coordinated efforts and continuous vigilance in the region," said an NCB spokesperson.

Public Participation Urged

Authorities also urged public participation in the fight against drug trafficking. Citizens with information about the sale or movement of narcotics are encouraged to contact the MANAS - National Narcotics Helpline, available toll-free at 1933. The identity of all informants will be strictly confidential.

Investigation Continues

The NCB confirmed that further investigations are underway to identify additional members of the trafficking network and to trace the remaining consignments.

Officials reiterated that collaborative actions with the BSF and other agencies are a key component of the bureau's strategy to curb drug smuggling in the North-Eastern states.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of the NCB and BSF to combat drug trafficking, strengthen law enforcement in the region, and ensure public safety against the threat posed by narcotics. (ANI)