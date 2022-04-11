Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naxalite who faked death and evaded police for 26 years finally nabbed in Delhi

    When arrested, the accused tried to trick the police with a fake identity document, saying that his name was Solendra Pandit. However, police interrogation brought the truth out.

    Naxalite who faked death and evaded police for 26 years finally nabbed in Delhi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    An untraceable 60-year-old man, a leader of a Naxalite organisation active in Bihar in the 90s called IPF-Maale, wanted in the murder of a police officer was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday.

    He was living with a fake identity in Haryana’s Faridabad. He was thought to be dead.

    According to a news report in DNA, Crime Branch DCP Rohit Meena revealed that police team had been getting intel on the Naxalite leader being active for many days. After this, Inspector NK Lamba’s team guided by ACP Abhinendra Jain laid a trap for the man, named Kishun Pandit. He was arrested from Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur.

    When arrested, the accused tried to trick the police with a fake identity document, saying that his name was Solendra Pandit. However, police interrogation brought the truth out.

    The report further states that the accused told police a story fit to be in a film reel. He said that a senior Naxal leader Devender Singh was killed by unknown people in Bihar’s Punpun area in 1996 and his dead body was taken away by the police. Pandit attacked the police party with other members of the party in an attack where a policeman lost his life which three were injured. The Naxalites took the dead body of their leader away. They also robbed the party, taking away a police rifle and 40 cartridges.

    The Bihar Police swung into action and arrested 31 people but four including Pandit managed to escape. In 1997, he was declared a public offender by the police with a cash bounty declared on him the following year. Absconding since then, the accused was finally caught on Friday. 

    The accused had formulated an elaborate scheme to evade the police, sources told Zee News Hindi as per a report. He orchestrated his fake murder along with his family members where they identified a dead body of a rail tragedy in Bihar as Kishun Pandit and cremated it. This cleared his path to live on with a new identity and trick the police into believing that the accused they were after had died.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bank holidays: To be closed for 4 days this week, starting from April 14 to 17; know why

    Bank holidays: To be closed for 4 days this week, starting from April 14 to 17; know why

    What triggered clashes JNU campus Ram Navami celebration

    What really happened on JNU campus on Ram Navami?

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details -adt

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration begins from Monday; how to register, check details

    Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy's MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh: Dissent grows louder among Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MLAs ahead of Cabinet revamp

    BMW for loyalty commitment Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car gcw

    BMW for loyalty, commitment: Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 movie review: Will Yash's film beat Ram Charan's RRR? RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Will Yash's film beat Ram Charan's RRR?

    Is Man City vs Liverpool a truly great sporting rivalry? Football pundits opine after thrilling draw snt

    Is Man City vs Liverpool a truly great sporting rivalry? Football pundits opine after thrilling draw

    Bank holidays: To be closed for 4 days this week, starting from April 14 to 17; know why

    Bank holidays: To be closed for 4 days this week, starting from April 14 to 17; know why

    Beast Movie Review out: Will Vijay, Pooja Hegde's film be a hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Beast Movie Review out: Will Vijay, Pooja Hegde's film be a hit or flop? Read this

    Next few days are crucial: Zelenskyy as Russian troops move to eastern Ukraine; 10 updates - adt

    Next few days are crucial: Zelenskyy as Russian troops move to eastern Ukraine; 10 updates

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon