PM Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens on Navratri. Across the country, devotees visited temples. Suvendu Adhikari attended celebrations in Kolkata, while Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Maa Pateshwari Devi Temple in Balrampur.

PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Navratri, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and good health, while devotees across the country visited temples to offer prayers on the first day of Shardiya Navratri.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the great festival of Navratri dedicated to the practice of divine power. May the grace of Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health to everyone's life, strengthening the resolve for national unity and progress.”

Nationwide Celebrations Mark First Day of Navratri

In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended a grand celebration at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya to mark the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. The event featured a drone show, 3D projection mapping, laser-and-light displays and ceremonial fireworks.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Maa Pateshwari Devi Temple in Balrampur on the first day of Shardiya Navratri and offered prayers.

In Lucknow, entry of devotees was barred at the Maa Chandrika Devi Temple due to the rising water level of the Gomti River and waterlogging. Worship of the Goddess continued without the presence of devotees.

Meanwhile, devotees thronged the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra to offer prayers on the first day of the festival.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, wishing them happiness, prosperity and a blessed life, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Significance of Durga Puja and Navratri

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

This nine-night festival transcends religious boundaries, offering a testament to India's rich traditions and vibrant spirituality. Immerse yourself in the heart of the celebrations as devotees pay homage to the nine distinct forms of Goddess Durga. Each form represents a unique facet of the divine feminine energy, encompassing the many aspects of life – from strength and courage to beauty and wisdom. (ANI)