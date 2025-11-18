The 8th Naturopathy Day celebrations concluded in Pune, promoted by the National Institute of Naturopathy. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav advocated for naturopathy as a holistic lifestyle inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

The valedictory function of the 8th Naturopathy Day celebrations culminated at Nisarg Gram, Yewalewadi, Pune, promoting the message of holistic health and harmony with nature. The three-day Natural Food Festival, organised by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), received enthusiastic participation from citizens, medical practitioners, and students, an official statement said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Naturopathy: A Way of Life

Presiding over the event, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat stated, "Naturopathy is not merely a system of treatment; it is a way of life that establishes harmony between humans and nature. Mahatma Gandhi gifted this philosophy to the nation, emphasising a healthy, self-reliant, and spiritually grounded society. This institute, known as Mahatma Gandhi's karmabhoomi, upholds this vision. Adopting a balanced diet, exercise, positive thinking, and disciplined living enables the body to heal itself. Naturopathy provides a holistic path to health and can play a key role in the national obesity-reduction campaign announced by the Prime Minister."

Harmony with Nature for Good Health

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, attended as Guest of Honour. Speaking at the function, he said, "For good health, a healthy lifestyle, chemical-free diet and harmony with nature are necessary. Gandhiji's work in naturopathy should be imbibed in our daily lives. In today's fast-paced world, lifestyle-related diseases are rising. Yoga and a natural lifestyle should be improved and made the foundation of our lives. Health cannot be bought--it must be earned. If we are honest with nature and give back, the health of the earth will thrive."

Commemorative Releases and Felicitations

The ceremony featured the release of books published by NIN and a special commemorative postal stamp dedicated to the institute. Winners of essay, slogan, quiz, elocution, and research competitions organised for Mahatma Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary were felicitated, and awards such as the Dadaji Dr Dinshaw K. Mehta Award and Dr S. N. Murty Award were conferred. Dignitaries present included Dr Kavita Jain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Pune Region; and Amrendra Singh, Director-in-Charge, NIN. (ANI)