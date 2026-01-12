Odisha celebrated National Youth Day, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, with Vande Mataram sung in educational institutions. Tributes were paid by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and President Droupadi Murmu.

Odisha Celebrates National Youth Day

Odisha on Monday marked National Youth Day with Vande Mataram sung across educational institutions. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj highlighted the significance of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, saying it's a celebration of youth power. "On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand Ji, we are celebrating National Youth Day. On this historic day, all the educational institutions in Odisha sang Vande Mataram at 11 AM, followed by a floral tribute to Swami Vevekanad Ji in all the schools and colleges on this day," Suraj said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Pay Homage

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to the country's youth. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great philosopher, thinker, and monk, Swami Vivekananda Ji, I offer my humble salutations to him and extend my heartiest greetings to all of you on National Youth Day. Swami Vivekananda Ji, through his revolutionary and inclusive thoughts, delivered the message of humanity to the nation and the world. He strengthened the values of Indian philosophy on global platforms and, by advancing the progressive idea of harmony among all religions, brought pride to the country. His thoughts will forever guide the youth of the nation."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, emphasising the lasting relevance of his teachings. "I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," the President wrote on X.

About Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day

National Youth Day is observed every year on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Born as Narendranath Datta in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission on May 1, 1897, to propagate Practical Vedanta and undertake social service.

Swami Vivekananda is remembered worldwide for his address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, which brought global recognition to India's spiritual and cultural heritage. (ANI)