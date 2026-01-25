Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted citizens on National Voters' Day, highlighting the role of aware voters in strengthening democracy. He urged youth who have turned 18 to register and vote responsibly to build a progressive India.

CM Dhami's Message on Voters' Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Voters' Day, emphasising the role of informed and responsible voting in strengthening democracy. In a X post, CM Dhami said National Voters' Day is dedicated to the spirit of a participatory, aware and vibrant democracy. He highlighted that an aware voter plays a decisive role in determining the direction and condition of the nation through the right to vote, calling it the true foundation of strength and trust in a democratic system.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on National Voters' Day, dedicated to the spirit of a participatory, aware, and vibrant democracy. An aware voter determines the direction and condition of the nation through their right to vote; this right is the true foundation of strength and trust in democracy," CM Dhami wrote.

Appeal to Young Voters

The Chief Minister made a special appeal to the youth, urging those who have attained 18 years of age to ensure their names are registered in the electoral rolls. "Youth who have completed 18 years of age are requested to ensure their names are registered in the voter list, exercise their right to vote responsibly, and become active partners in building a strong, aware, and progressive India," the post further read.

सहभागी, जागरूक और जीवंत लोकतंत्र की भावना को समर्पित राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। जागरूक मतदाता अपने मताधिकार से राष्ट्र की दिशा और दशा तय करता है, यही अधिकार लोकतंत्र की सच्ची शक्ति और विश्वास का आधार है। 18 वर्ष की आयु पूर्ण कर चुके युवाओं से अनुरोध… pic.twitter.com/pwor8yiYrp — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 25, 2026

ECI Commemorates Foundation Day

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also conveyed greetings to electors across the country on National Voters' Day. "The Election Commission of India wishes all the electors of India a very Happy National Voters Day!" ECI's X post read.

The Election Commission of India wishes all the electors of India a very Happy National Voters Day! #ECI #NVD2026 pic.twitter.com/0KYPQ4Buaz — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) January 25, 2026

India observes National Voters' Day on January 25 each year to celebrate democracy and empower every citizen to take part in the electoral process. The day marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was established on January 25, 1950, under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, according to an official release.

As per a release, the ECI is a pivotal constitutional authority responsible for the control, supervision, and conduct of elections in the world's largest democracy. It has conducted 18 general elections and over 400 State Legislative Assembly elections to date.

Theme and Presidential Address

According to ECI, the theme of this year's event is "My India, My Vote", and the tagline is "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy". ECI said that President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the function as the Chief Guest. As per the ECI, the convention includes the President addressing the event and presenting Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled young electors and honouring electoral officers for their phenomenal work. (ANI)