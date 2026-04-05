On National Maritime Day, PM Modi praised the sector's role in India's economy and connectivity. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal affirmed the goal of becoming a top 5 global maritime power, honouring the country's rich maritime heritage.

PM Modi on Maritime Sector's Contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Maritime Day, recalled India's maritime heritage and the invaluable contribution of all those associated with this sector, saying their dedication strengthens our "economy, trade and connectivity." "On National Maritime Day, we recall India's maritime heritage and the invaluable contribution of all those associated with this sector. Their dedication strengthens our economy, trade and connectivity. We will continue to harness the immense potential of our maritime sector for a prosperous future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

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On National Maritime Day, we recall India’s maritime heritage and the invaluable contribution of all those associated with this sector. Their dedication strengthens our economy, trade and connectivity. We will continue to harness the immense potential of our maritime sector for… pic.twitter.com/b9Uae4alCs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2026

India's Global Maritime Ambitions

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said India is on the way to becoming a top 5 global maritime power.

My compliments to the NMDCC Delhi Chapter and DG Shipping for organising a spirited Inter-MTI Sports Meet and vital blood donation drives to mark the 63rd #NationalMaritimeDay. The dedication of our cadets reflects the true spirit of 'Maritime India – Empowering Progress'.… pic.twitter.com/hEyzdFC59J — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 5, 2026

"My compliments to the NMDCC Delhi Chapter and DG Shipping for organising a spirited Inter-MTI Sports Meet and vital blood donation drives to mark the 63rd #NationalMaritimeDay. The dedication of our cadets reflects the true spirit of 'Maritime India - Empowering Progress'. India's maritime sector is rapidly transforming, and led by the vision of PM Narendra Modi, we are on the way to becoming a top 5 global maritime power," Sonowal said in a post on X.

Tribute to Seafarers

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways paid tribute to seafarers, especially those operating in challenging conditions in West Asia. "On the 63rd National Maritime Day, MoPSW honours the resilience and service of our seafarers navigating challenging conditions in West Asia. Their efforts keep India moving, and we are fully committed to safeguarding their well-being at all times," they wrote on X.

Historical Significance of the Day

National Maritime Day is observed on April 5 to commemorate the historic voyage of the SS Loyalty in 1919, the first ship of an Indian shipping company to sail from Mumbai to London, marking the beginning of India's journey toward self-reliance in maritime trade. (ANI)