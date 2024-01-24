National Girl Child Day 2024: Top 5 scholarships transforming the future of Indian female students

On National Girl Child Day 2024, these scholarships stand as beacons of hope, providing financial assistance and recognition to deserving female students across India.

National Girl Child Day, observed annually on January 24 in India, serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of empowering and supporting girl children. In celebration of this day, let's explore five prestigious scholarship programs designed exclusively for female students in India. These scholarships aim to break barriers, promote education, and create opportunities for girls to excel in various fields.

1. AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls:

Objective: The AICTE Pragati Scholarship encourages girls to pursue technical education in India.

Eligibility: Open to girls admitted to the 1st year of a Degree or Diploma program in any AICTE approved institute. Limited to one girl per family, extendable to two if the family income is less than Rs. 8 Lakh/annum.

Scholarship Amount: Covers tuition fees, an incidental amount of Rs. 2,000 per month for 10 months, and reimbursement for candidates availing tuition fee waiver.

2. Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship:

Objective: Formerly known as Maulana Azad National Scholarship, it targets meritorious girl students from Minority Communities.

Eligibility: Open to girls from six Minority Communities with a minimum of 50% marks in the previous qualifying exam and an annual income not exceeding Rs. 2.00 lakh.

Scholarship Amount: Rs. 5,000 per month for Class IX & X, and Rs. 6,000 per month for Class XI & XII.

3. Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child:

Objective: Assists single girl children pursuing non-professional post-graduate education.

Eligibility: Applicable to single girl children in regular, full-time 1st-year Master's Degree courses in recognized universities or post-graduate colleges.

Scholarship Amount: Rs. 2,000 per month for a two-year period during the full duration of the post-graduate course.

4. CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child:

Objective: Acknowledges parents' efforts in promoting education for girls and provides encouragement to meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open to single girl students with 60% or more marks in CBSE Class X, studying in Class XI & XII in CBSE-affiliated schools.

Scholarship Amount: Rs. 500 per month for a maximum period of two years.

5. Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B):

Objective: DST's Women Scientist Scheme-B addresses challenges faced by women with a break in their S&T careers, offering opportunities for their return.

Eligibility: Open to women aged 27-57 with qualifications in S&T areas. Permanent employees are ineligible.

Scholarship Amount: Varied amounts based on qualifications, ranging from Rs. 31,000 to Rs. 55,000 per month.

