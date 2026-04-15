Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a historic move for women's empowerment, ensuring their participation in policymaking with 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, passed by Parliament in 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a historic step towards honouring, empowering, and securing the rights of women in the country.

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Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Conference organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women at the Government Doon Medical College Auditorium, CM Dhami said the Act provides 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, marking a transformative move to ensure women's participation in policymaking.

A Foundation for Societal Progress

He emphasised that the strength, courage, and dedication of women form the foundation of societal and national progress. The Chief Minister added that this initiative is not merely about increasing numbers but about ensuring meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes. "With visionary leadership, Prime Minister Modi has paved the way for women to reach the highest platforms of democracy," he said.

Referring to Indian scriptures, he said that even Lord Shiva is considered complete only when united with Shakti, highlighting that no creation or strength is possible without feminine power. "Therefore, true progress of society and the nation is unimaginable without women's empowerment," CM Dhami said.

He further remarked that today's women are farmers cultivating fields, entrepreneurs building startups, representatives planning development in village panchayats, and capable leaders shaping policies in Parliament.

Central Government's Welfare Initiatives

The Chief Minister noted that for a long time, half of the country's population did not receive the respect they truly deserved. "Since taking oath in 2014, the Prime Minister has launched several welfare schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Lakhpati Didi Yojana, all aimed at empowering women," he said.

Uttarakhand's Commitment to Women's Welfare

He said that the state government is also fully committed to the welfare of women. "Efforts have been made to increase women's participation in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Through the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission, rural women are being made self-reliant. Additionally, schemes like Sashakt Behna Utsav Yojana and Chief Minister Women Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme are providing new opportunities and strength to women. Under the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana, focus is also being given to branding products made by women groups," the Uttarakhand CM said.

He further stated that under the initiatives of "Vocal for Local" and "Local to Global," an umbrella brand named House of Himalayas has been launched to give global recognition to local products made by women's self-help groups. "Due to government efforts, more than 2.65 lakh women in the state have become 'Lakhpati Didis', earning over one lakh annually. The state has also implemented 30% reservation for women in government jobs and introduced the Uniform Civil Code to ensure their safety and rights," he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that a special session on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act is proposed in Parliament from April 16, and the long-pending dream of women's reservation is now moving towards realisation.

On this occasion, women who have made remarkable contributions in various fields were also honoured.

Union Minister Lauds Transformative Law

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitribai Thakur said that the Act is not just a law but a transformative step shaping India's future. "Reservations in Parliament and Assemblies will enhance women's participation in politics and ensure their role in decision-making."

She added that women will now play an effective role in all major sectors. She emphasised that this system will strengthen women's dignity, rights, and confidence. "Prime Minister Modi has consistently prioritised women's leadership and empowerment," Thakur said.

She added that the journey of women is not only about rights but also about self-respect, security, and active participation in nation-building. (ANI)