Rajasthan Minister Manju Baghmar and ex-BJP MLA Alka Singh Gurjar flagged off the 'Nari Shakti-Viksit Bharat Run' in Jaipur, hailing the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic step towards women's empowerment and participation in decision-making.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Manju Baghmar, and former BJP MLA Dr. Alka Singh Gurjar flagged off the 'Nari Shakti-Viksit Bharat Run', organised from Chandpole Bazaar to Badi Chaupar in Jaipur.

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'Historic' Bill Hailed for Women's Empowerment

Speaking on the women's reservation Bill introduced in Parliament yesterday, Gurjar said that, with the aim of a 'Viksit Bharat' during this 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal', the move is being hailed as a historic and commendable effort to empower women, ensuring their participation in social, economic, educational, and political spheres. She added that women will now have greater opportunities to participate in decision-making. "From panchayats to Parliament, it is everyone's duty to safeguard and respect women. Whenwo women take part in decision-making at the panchayat level, particularly in areas such as education, health, and nutrition, widespread improvements can be seen. Society, particularly women, is highly enthusiastic and grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative" Gurjar said.

At the event, Gurjar flagged off the run, and participants were seen chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" while wearing orange T-shirts and holding the national flag as they prepared for the run.

Baghmar said that through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill, women will receive 33 per cent reservation, enabling them to take part in decision-making and strengthening women's empowerment at every level. She added that the day marks a historic and proud moment for every woman.

Implementation Linked to Delimitation

Yesterday, three important Bills were introduced during the special session of Parliament, including one proposing the reservation of seats for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and another concerning the redrawing of constituency boundaries. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government plans to implement women's reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections by introducing amendments to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census. (ANI)