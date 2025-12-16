BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Congress for objecting to the new VB-G Ram G scheme, claiming the party's problem is the inclusion of 'Lord Ram's' name. He alleged their 'intolerance' is exposed and they prefer Gandhi family names.

'Congress' problem is Lord Ram's name'

BJP Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi weighed in on Congress's disapproval of MGNREGA being replaced with VB-G Ram G. He stated that the opposition party and its problem with Lord Ram's name is the reason for the objection.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi stated that the Congress is voicing its opposition to the new name VB-G Ram G because it cannot accept that Lord Ram is mentioned anywhere. "Congress party's problem is why the name Lord Ram was included in the bill...They cannot tolerate the inclusion of Lord Ram's name, which is why they are creating such a fuss.", he said.

He also mentioned that if the route to development for the Underprivileged sections and other issues is through the scheme with RAM-G in its name, then the problem for Congress is not MGNREGA, but only the inclusion of RAM-G. "Their intolerance towards Lord Ram is getting exposed again in this case", he told ANI.

'Opposition only wants family names on schemes'

Additionally, he says the opposition simply wants party-affiliated names on government schemes, which is why they are creating this ruckus. "In their mind, older schemes should only be named after Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or any one of their family members. If Lord Ram's name came up anywhere, even in short form, or if there is any mention of the welfare of the poor sections, they are unable to digest the fact. That's also why they are creating all this fuss as well", he states.

'Why are you removing Gandhi's name?': Congress

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said they should introduce a new bill rather than remove Mahatma Gandhi's name. Going further by saying they would name it after Godse if they were able to. "My point is that you bring another scheme, but why are you removing Gandhi's name from this one? If they had their way, they would name it after Godse", he said. (ANI)