Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday highlighted that a budget of Rs. 3,794 crores has been allocated for sports in 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the fitness initiative and marathon "Namo Run."

Addressing participants, Sachdeva said, "MP Harsh Malhotra organised Namo Run, which will also give out a message of road safety.... I am glad that a budget of Rs 3794 crores was allocated this year for Sports by the Prime Minister... Sports are a big medium of discipline and concentration... If such events are organised and the children are associated with them, it will be great for the country..."

CM Rekha Gupta Praises Road Safety Initiative

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who flagged off the marathon at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi, praised the initiative. She said, "Today's event is a big step towards a safer Delhi. The objective of linking sports competitions with road safety through this race and encouraging people to follow road safety rules is very beautiful, and such competitions will be very beneficial in making Delhi safe and developed."

Drawing Parallels: Sports Rules and Road Norms

"Do you know the relation between road safety and this sport? Let me tell you...Just as you have to be very careful on the roads, otherwise you might end up in an accident (nazar hati durghatna ghati)...You have to be very concentrated during the sport..." she said.

The Delhi CM also highlighted several similarities between sports rules and road safety norms. "If you use your mobile phones on the road while walking or driving, you might invite an accident...In sports, too, we have to be extremely cautious and not use our electronic devices...Similarly, drugs are banned in sports and on the road, as they can seriously cause damage to a sportsman or a common man in general...Staying in your own lane is a major rule in sports, and while driving...Sports require your strength, skills, and spirit, and so does road safety...I congratulate the youth participating in this road safety run..." she added.

Event Sees Enthusiastic Participation

The event, organised under the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, aimed to promote fitness as well as raise awareness about road safety. A large group of people, including school students and youngsters, attended the sports event.

The event saw enthusiastic participation, with youth and students actively taking part, reflecting a growing awareness about fitness and road safety among Delhiites. (ANI)