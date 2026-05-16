Tibetan Buddhists in Shimla, led by H.E. Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche, held special prayers for world peace amid the West Asia conflict. The gathering also focused on ancient Buddhist teachings and the training of a young reincarnated lama.

Prayers for World Peace Amid Global Conflict

Tibetan Buddhists, senior monks, Tulkus and devotees gathered at Dorje Drak Monastery for special prayers and advanced Buddhist teachings led by His Eminence 7th Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche amid the ongoing West Asia conflict on Saturday.

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They offered special prayers for world peace and harmony and expressed wishes to end the war-like situation between Iran, Israel and the USA.

Preserving Ancient Traditions and Nurturing a Successor

The revered Buddhist lama commenced a five-day series of teachings, empowerments and oral transmissions based on the sacred tantric traditions of Tibetan Buddhism, which later extended into a sixth day on Saturday following special long-life prayers held on Friday.

The teachings included the Northern Treasures (Jangter) Three-Cycle Sadhana practices, Vajrakilaya (Phurpa) empowerments, Manjushri Senge empowerment, oral transmissions of Tsedak practices, and the concluding Long-Life Empowerment (Tsewang).

The spiritual sessions were organised to preserve and promote the ancient traditions of the Nyingma School, one of the four principal schools of Tibetan Buddhism alongside the Sakya, Kagyu and Gelug traditions.

A major focus during the gathering remained the young reincarnated lama, Jigdrel Pema Shedrup Tenpai Gyaltsen, who is regarded as the spiritual successor of Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche. Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche was recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama as the head of the Nyingma School in 2013 and passed away on December 24, 2015.

The child monk, popularly known as Yangsi Rinpoche, has been studying monastic traditions at Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla since 2022 after leaving his nursery education in Spiti following his recognition as the reincarnated lama.

The Path to Peace Begins with the Mind

Speaking to ANI, Tibetan Buddhist monk Kunga Lama said the teachings and empowerments are deeply important within Tibetan Buddhism and are essential for preserving spiritual lineages and practices.

"Inside Tibetan Buddhism, there are different traditions and lineages. These teachings, empowerments and transmissions come through an unbroken lineage beginning from Buddha himself to present-day gurus. These empowerments are very important for practising tantra in Buddhism and for preserving the sacred lineage," Kunga Lama said.

He said the teachings are not merely ceremonial but are meant for self-improvement, compassion and world peace. "The main purpose is to improve one's own mind and bring peace for everyone. We focus on calmness, compassion and helping all beings. These teachings and long-life prayers are blessings for peaceful living without obstacles," he said.

Referring to the ongoing global conflicts and environmental concerns, Kunga Lama said Buddhist teachings emphasise transforming the human mind as the first step toward peace. "Today, the whole world is facing crises, wars, environmental problems and global warming. Our guru advised that first we must change our own minds and bring more peace into the world. Buddhism mainly focuses on the mind and peaceful thinking," he added.

Kunga Lama further expressed hope that Buddhist practices and meditation could positively influence society globally. "Many people in Western countries and even scientists are researching Buddhist practices and the mind because they feel these practices can bring positive change," he said.

A Devotee's Call for Compassion

A local resident-in-exile, Tibetan Buddhist devotee Tsering Dorjee, said prayers for peace and compassion are especially important during the current global tensions.

"Anger, hatred and excessive attachment are the root causes of suffering. Buddhist teachings guide us to develop compassion, kindness and concern for all living beings," Dorjee told ANI.

He said humanity and compassion must remain above divisions and conflicts. "Many religions exist in the world, but humanity should remain supreme. We should become better human beings and show kindness towards others. That is the essence of Buddhism," he said.

Speaking on the ongoing conflicts in West Asia, he said the teachings encourage people to move away from competition, fear and hostility. "Guruji has told us to pray for the welfare of others and for peace in the world. That is what we are all praying for today," he added. (ANI)