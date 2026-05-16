HP PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh slammed the Centre for the fuel price hike, alleging it was delayed due to state elections. He said it's causing inflation, hurting common people, traders, tourism, and stalling road construction projects.

Fuel Price Hike and Inflationary Pressure

The Public Works Department Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Saturday, alleged that the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices has triggered inflationary pressure across sectors, adversely affecting common people, traders, transporters and contractors in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Singh claimed that fuel prices were not increased earlier due to elections in states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but are now 'skyrocketing,' causing hardship for ordinary citizens.

The minister said, "The increase in fuel prices would directly impact transportation costs and essential commodities, including vegetables, milk and edible oils. He added that the tourism and hospitality sector in Himachal Pradesh, particularly hotel owners, dhaba operators and restaurant businesses in tourist destinations such as Shimla, Dharamshala and Manali, was already under pressure due to rising commercial LPG prices."

Road Construction Stalled

Singh also expressed concern over the sharp rise in bitumen prices, saying it had severely affected road construction activities during the peak tarring season in the state. "Our target is to complete around 500 to 600 kilometres of tarring this season, but contractors are not working because bitumen prices have doubled," he said, adding that the issue was not limited to Himachal Pradesh but was being witnessed in several states across the country.

The minister alleged that inflation and international uncertainties were increasing pressure on imports and construction materials such as cement, steel and aluminium. He urged the Central government to intervene and take immediate corrective measures.

Referring to appeals encouraging reduced fuel consumption and lower gold purchases, Singh said such advisories were also impacting the jewellery trade and affecting workers dependent on the sector for their livelihood.

He said the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister seeking intervention on issues related to inflation, fuel prices and rising input costs affecting the state.

The minister further stated that the state government would continue discussions with traders, businessmen and other stakeholders to explore long-term solutions and relief measures within the powers of the state government.

Urban Development and Environmental Challenges

Apart from inflation and fuel prices, Singh also spoke about urban development and environmental challenges in Himachal Pradesh. He said proposals worth Rs 5,400 crore had been submitted for urban infrastructure development, out of which proposals worth Rs 1,200 crore had been approved for the state.

He said, "The projects include development of parking infrastructure, sewage systems and garbage disposal mechanisms in urban centres, including Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala."

Waste Management and Water Pollution

Raising the environmental concerns arising from the growing tourist influx, the minister said lakhs of tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh were generating large quantities of waste daily, putting pressure on waste disposal systems. He also expressed concern over damaged sewage infrastructure in some areas of Mandi, claiming that untreated sewage water was entering the Beas river, which could pose health risks in downstream regions.

Singh said, "The government planned to strengthen sewage treatment plants, waste management infrastructure and urban development systems across the state in the coming period."