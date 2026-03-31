A stampede at Nalanda's Sheetla Mata Temple in Bihar has resulted in fatalities. CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia for victims' families. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also expressed condolences. The incident occurred due to overcrowding.

CM Nitish Kumar Announces Compensation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief on the Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple stampede and announced Rs 4 lakhs each from Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of deceased, according to a press release.

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The release stated, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the deaths of devotees in a stampede that occurred at the Sheetla Devi Temple in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. The Chief Minister stated that this incident is extremely tragic and has left him deeply distressed. The Chief Minister has directed that an ex-gratia grant be provided to the dependents of the deceased, comprising Rs 4 lakh each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (totalling Rs 6 lakh). Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, senior officials have reached the accident site and are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap and has issued instructions to ensure they receive appropriate medical treatment."

Deputy CM Expresses Condolences

Earlier today, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives due to a stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Nalanda and assured government support to them.

"The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident. The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote.

Overcrowding and Lack of Security Blamed

The stampede occurred at a weekly fair, which was being held at the Sheetla Mata Temple today due to the overcrowding at the site.

Devotees present at the scene have stated that the incident occurred due to an insufficient deployment of police personnel. Currently, in view of the gravity of the situation, shops set up at the fair in the surrounding area have been ordered to close down. (ANI)