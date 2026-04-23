Nail art is now a major form of self-expression for Gen Z, evolving from a simple trend into a significant industry. It's creating new careers for entrepreneurs and freelance artists, fueling the growth of India's burgeoning salon market.

Today's Gen Z doesn't just follow fashion--they define their own style. And now, that sense of individuality has moved beyond outfits to something as small yet expressive as nails. Nail art has emerged as a powerful form of self-expression, confidence, and creativity. What's more, this growing trend is no longer limited to beauty--it is opening up new avenues for careers and business opportunities.

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From glossy finishes and chrome shine to soft nude tones and bold 3D designs, nails today do more than just look pretty--they make a statement. Nail art is no longer just part of a beauty routine; it has become an extension of one's personality. For Gen Z, it serves as a miniature canvas that reflects their mood, style, and identity.

A Passion Turned Profession

Mumbai-based nail art entrepreneur Rajshree Maurya has turned this passion into a thriving profession. She says, "Nail art is very much in trend these days. It is not limited to Gen Z--it attracts people of all age groups, whether they were born in the 80s, 90s, or 2000s. We see all kinds of clients here. Nail art enhances beauty and adds to one's personality." With a team of over 40 people, her salon offers more than just services--it creates an experience centred around confidence, creativity, and individuality. Her journey highlights how a small passion can evolve into a successful business.

More Than a Manicure: A Consumer's Perspective

What was once considered a luxury has now become part of everyday style. For the younger generation, nail art is not just grooming--it is identity. Nail enthusiast Jeevika shares, "It lasts for about 20-25 days, so I only need to visit the salon once or twice a month. It's not very expensive--quite manageable. I like white shades because they look classy, but I also enjoy glitter, stones, and ombre designs sometimes."

For Janani, nail art is more than aesthetics--it's emotional. She says, "Honestly, nail art feels like therapy for me. I go twice a month. Sometimes I skip it, but whenever I get it done, my mood improves completely."

However, not every experience is seamless. Content creator Ghazal Gupta points out, "I love getting my nails done--it makes you feel beautiful, like the finishing touch to your outfit. But sitting in a salon for 2-3 hours is something I don't enjoy. Sometimes I don't like the results, and sometimes it can be painful. That's why I prefer press-on nails--you can apply them anytime, anywhere, even in a car or on a flight."

Building an Ecosystem: Training the Next Generation

As the trend grows, so does the ecosystem around it. Training institutes and academies are playing a key role in shaping this industry. Megha Munjal, founder of Nail Rituals, explains, "When a new student joins, we first teach hygiene--keeping the workstation clean. Then we move on to nail cleaning, preparation, and cuticle care. After that, students get opportunities for exams and internships."

Students begin with the basics and gradually move on to advanced techniques like gel extensions, acrylics, and detailed nail art. For many, it's not just a course--it's the start of a career. Fatima Zareen, a student entering the field, says, "There are many nail salons today, but people prefer home services more. After completing the course, I decided to go for freelancing because there's a gap in my city. It will give my career a good boost."

Kunal, another student, challenges the stereotype that nail art is only for women. He shares, "Initially, I thought it was just for girls. But once I started, I developed a real interest, especially in nail and brush art."

The Booming Nail Art Economy

According to industry estimates, India's salon industry is expected to reach around ₹2.14 lakh crore by 2033, with services like nail art and gel extensions playing a major role in this growth. Social media has further accelerated this trend, with viral reels and influencer content bringing nail art into the mainstream.

Shubham Singhal, co-founder of Nailinit, notes, "There are around 20,000 nail salons and nearly 100,000 female freelance nail artists in India. It has become a large gig-based ecosystem. With the growth of the beauty industry, it is empowering many people. Today, women want to become entrepreneurs, and nail art is a skill that can lead to a stable business and good income."

Clearly, nail art is no longer just a style statement--it is an emerging industry where creativity meets opportunity. For Gen Z, it's not just about looking good--it's about creating, earning, and building an identity of their own. (ANI)