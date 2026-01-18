AP CM Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to former CM NTR on his 30th death anniversary, calling him an 'epochal figure' who transformed cinema and politics. Minister Nara Lokesh also paid homage, hailing NTR as a symbol of Telugu pride.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid profound tributes to legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 30th death anniversary, remembering him as a towering figure who transformed both cinema and politics in the state.

Naidu Hails NTR as Champion of Telugu Self-Respect

In a post shared on X, Naidu described NTR as an "epochal figure" and a champion of Telugu self-respect. "On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the cause of creation, the epochal figure, the treasure of the poor, 'Annam' Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, I offer my profound tribute to that great soul. Shining as a pole star in the cinematic firmament and emerging as an invincible warrior in the political Kurukshetra, 'Annam' NTR is a heroic and noble soul who rewrote the history of generations. He who fought to elevate the self-respect of the Telugu people to the heights of the sky is one worthy of our morning remembrance," Naidu wrote.

CM Naidu also recalled the welfare reforms introduced by NTR and how they transformed the state. In his post, he said, "Initiatives like rice at two rupees per kilo, social security pensions, construction of solid homes, electricity for farmers, the mandal system for local self-governance, inheritance rights for women and children, and irrigation and drinking water projects for Rayalaseema--through such unprecedented welfare and development programmes, that great one altered the course of history, serving as an inspiration to us all."

The Chief Minister further added that the path laid by the former Chief Minister remains one to be followed. "The path he laid is one to be followed. Once again, offering him a handful of water in tribute..." the post further read.

కారణజన్ముడు, యుగ పురుషుడు, పేదల పెన్నిధి, ‘అన్న’ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారి 30వ వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయుడికి ఘన నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. సినీ వినీలాకాశంలో ధృవతారగా వెలిగి, రాజకీయ కురుక్షేత్రంలో అజేయుడైన ‘అన్న’ ఎన్టీఆర్ తరతరాల చరిత్రను తిరగరాసిన ధీరోదాత్తుడు. తెలుగు వారి… pic.twitter.com/ZdkJ7VgWC6 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2026

Nara Lokesh Pays Tributes at NTR Ghat

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, Telangana, and paid floral tributes to the late leader on the occasion of his 30th death anniversary.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Lokesh hailed NTR as a symbol of Telugu pride and self-respect. "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the pride flag of Telugu self-respect, the world-renowned actor-emperor, the great leader Sri NTR, I offer my solemn tributes. The rare boon that only NTR garu has received is that people keep photos of the mythological characters he portrayed in their homes and worship them as gods. Even though you have been physically away for so many years, you remain alive in the hearts of Telugu people, dear father-in-law.. Your birth is blessed!" Lokesh wrote.

తెలుగు జాతి ఆత్మగౌరవ పతాకం, విశ్వవిఖ్యాత నటసార్వభౌముడు, మహా నాయకుడు ఎన్టీఆర్ గారి వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. తారక రాముడు పోషించిన పౌరాణిక పాత్రల ఫోటోలను ఇళ్లలో పెట్టుకొని ప్రజలు దేవుడిగా పూజిస్తుండడం ఎన్టీఆర్ గారికి మాత్రమే దక్కిన అరుదైన వరం. మీరు భౌతికంగా… pic.twitter.com/ZdaeHMvZkF — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 18, 2026

Remembering NTR's Illustrious Career

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970). NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963). He acted in over 300 films and was known for doing the role of mythological characters.

At the age of 72, NTR passed away from a heart attack on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.

(ANI)