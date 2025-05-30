Nagaland's Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Evening, and Dear Seagull Night lotteries draw on May 30 at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM respectively. The first prize is Rs 1 crore.

The Nagaland State Lottery draws for today (May 30)—Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Dasher Evening, and Dear Seagull Night—will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM respectively. Participants can check the winning numbers live on the official portals or follow Asianet News English for timely updates.

Nagaland's lottery is among the most popular in India, with daily draws offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore. Alongside Nagaland, states like West Bengal and Sikkim also run similar draws under the Lottery Sambad brand.

Prize details:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings:

Dear Meghna Morning: 1:00 PM

Dear Dasher Evening: 6:00 PM

Dear Seagull Night: 8:00 PM

How to check results:

Players can check the live results on:

nagalandlotterysambad.com

nagalandlotteries.com

lotterysambad.com

Simply navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section, select “Today Result View,” and match your ticket number with the winning list.

How to claim your prize:

Winners must:

Download the official claim form from the lottery website.

Submit a filled form along with the winning ticket and valid ID proof.

For prizes over Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.

Weekly draw schedule:

Nagaland hosts three draws daily, each with a unique name. Here’s the full weekly schedule:

Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Dasher, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork

Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

Thirteen Indian states, including Nagaland, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, legally conduct state lotteries, offering lakhs of people a chance at life-changing rewards every day.