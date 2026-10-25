Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Magic Sunday 8 PM results for October 25, 2026, are OUT for the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. The 1 PM Dear Wish Sunday draw has already announced a Rs 1 Crore winner.

October 25, 2026! The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Magic Sunday 8 PM draw will soon announce its results. Thousands chase the life-changing Rs 1 Crore jackpot. That big prize—often called the Rs 1 Crore Jackpot —means huge money for one lucky winner. It keeps the state's lottery system wildly popular.

Accessing the Official Full Winners List

Got a ticket for the Dear Magic Sunday 8 PM draw? Your next step: check the official "Full Winners List". This list, detailing all prize categories and winning numbers, appears on the Nagaland State Lottery website. Participants should check official online platforms and designated lottery outlets right after the draw. The full winning numbers will appear for public viewing. You must consult this Full Winners List to verify all prize claims—from the top Rs 1 Crore Jackpot down to the fifth prize.

Prize Categories and Ticket Details

Rs 1 Crore! That's the grand prize. The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Magic Sunday runs a structured prize system, rewarding many. The coveted Rs 1 Crore Jackpot is the main attraction. Winners can also bag a Rs 1,000 consolation prize. Other prizes include Rs 9,000 for second place, Rs 450 for third, Rs 250 for fourth, and Rs 120 for fifth. Each ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear series costs an affordable Rs 7. This puts the Rs 1 Crore Jackpot dream within reach for many.

Guide to Claiming Your Winnings

So you've won? You must claim your prize fast. Winners must claim within 30 days of the results appearing. The claiming process needs your original winning ticket, a copy of the lottery claim form, a government ID, and recent passport-size photographs. These are all required. For prizes over Rs 10,000 — including the big Rs 1 Crore Jackpot — winners must submit documents directly to the Director, Government of Nagaland. This ensures a secure, verified process.