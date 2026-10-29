The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Fame Thursday results for October 29, 2026, were announced at 8 PM, revealing a Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner. The complete list of winners for various prize categories is now available, with claims for higher amounts to be made within 30 days.

October 29, 2026! A new millionaire emerged from the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Fame Thursday draw. At precisely 8 PM, officials announced the Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner, sparking excitement among countless participants. Daily draws keep the Nagaland State Lottery popular. This government-run initiative gives citizens consistent opportunities to win cash prizes.

Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Announced

That 8 PM Dear Fame Thursday draw? On October 29, 2026, it announced a Rs 1 Crore first prize winner. This sum — ten million Indian Rupees — is the daily Nagaland Lottery's biggest jackpot. Such a payout captivates everyone. It shows the lottery's wide appeal.

The Significance of a Government-Run Lottery

Nagaland State Lottery operates under government oversight. Transparency gives participants confidence. Its reputation for fair, daily draws builds massive popularity across the region. This system conducts draws impartially, announces results fast. It maintains public trust. For many, it’s a consistent source of entertainment.

Full Winners List Now Accessible

Winners, check your tickets! The official list for October 29, 2026, Nagaland State Lottery Dear Fame Thursday draw is out. It details the jackpot winner and others across various prize categories. Second, third, fourth, fifth, even consolation prizes are listed. Each has a winning ticket number. Participants must cross-reference their tickets fast. Confirm your winnings today.

Essential Prize Claim Procedures for Winners

Won big? Follow these rules. For Rs 10,000 or more in winnings, submit claims directly to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Do this within 30 days of the draw date — October 29, 2026. Claimants need their original winning ticket, in good condition. Also bring valid ID. This helps verification, ensures prize release. Miss the deadline or fail on documents? You lose the prize.