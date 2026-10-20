Participants of theNagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday are eagerly awaiting the 8 PM results today, October 20, 2026, for a chance to win the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries conducts the draw transparently, with results available on official websites.

Participants of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday are currently awaiting the much-anticipated 8 PM results today, October 20, 2026. This particular draw, known as Nagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday, offers a substantial Rs 1 Crore jackpot, attracting numerous hopefuls. The draw is conducted under the stringent supervision of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

This popular weekly lottery is part of the daily draws organised by the Nagaland State Lotteries, known for its transparency and attractive prize categories. Tickets for the Dear Destiny Tuesday draw are typically priced at an affordable Rs 7, making the dream of winning the Rs 1 Crore first prize accessible to many.

The Dear Destiny Tuesday Draw: A Closer Look

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday is a weekly affair, eagerly anticipated by participants across the region. For October 20, 2026, the 8 PM results are particularly significant as they reveal the fate of the coveted Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner. The state government, through its Directorate, ensures that the draw process is fair and transparent, upholding the integrity of the lottery system. The first prize, as confirmed, is indeed a substantial Rs 1 Crore, making it a life-changing sum for the lucky ticket holder.

How to Check Results and Access the Winners List

The official results for the Dear Destiny Tuesday 8 PM draw are usually declared promptly after the draw concludes, with complete PDF lists often becoming available by 8:10 PM. This rapid dissemination ensures that participants can quickly ascertain their luck. Enthusiasts can verify their tickets on various online platforms. These include the official Nagaland State Lotteries website, and news portals like Goodreturns and Lottery Sambad.

To check, ticket holders should visit these sites after 8 PM today and look for the 'Dear Destiny Tuesday' 8 PM result for October 20, 2026. A full winners list, detailing all prize categories and corresponding ticket numbers, is made publicly available for comprehensive verification. Official results are crucial for prize claims and should always be cross-referenced with the Nagaland government gazette.

Prize Categories and Structure

Beyond the jackpot, other substantial prizes are also on offer. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is awarded to tickets matching the first prize number's serial but with a different series. The second prize stands at Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 500 for the third prize. Fourth prize winners receive Rs 250, and the fifth prize is Rs 120.

Claiming Your Winnings

Winners of the Nagaland State Lottery must adhere to a strict claiming process to secure their prizes. It is mandatory to verify winning tickets against the official Nagaland government gazette. Crucially, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days from the date the results are declared. This 30-day window is non-negotiable, and failure to claim within this period may result in forfeiture of the winnings.