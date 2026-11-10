Nagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday results for the 8 PM draw are out, featuring a Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Check full prize breakdown, winning categories, and step-by-step procedure to claim prizes within 30 days.

Rs 1 Crore — that is the jackpot waiting for tonight's big winner. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries declared the official outcome of the Dear Destiny Tuesday draw right on schedule at 8 PM today. Winning numbers for the Nagaland State Lottery are out now. Thousands of hopeful ticket holders across participating states spent the evening checking their paper slips for the top reward.

Three distinct draws hit the schedule every single Tuesday, giving players multiple shots at winning throughout the day. The action begins early with the Dear Shine Morning draw at 1:00 PM. Players then tune in for the Dear Prestige Day draw at 6:00 PM before the night concludes with the flagship Dear Destiny Evening draw at 8:00 PM.

Prize Tiers and Jackpot Breakdown

Just Rs 6 — that modest ticket price buys entry into the top Rs 1 Crore division, awarded to the single ticket matching the first-prize draw number. Organisers also allocate consolation payouts to tickets matching the winning series numbers across remaining sets. Multiple secondary prize divisions round out the structure, ensuring winners across several lower tiers.

Matching ticket holders in secondary categories claim anywhere from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 for second prize. Lower divisions offer solid rewards too — third prize yields Rs 500, fourth prize pays Rs 250, and fifth prize claims bring in Rs 120. Authorised portals, official state gazettes, and live broadcasts release the full winning PDFs right after the 8:00 PM draw finishes.

Mandatory Guidelines!

Valid government IDs remain mandatory for every single payout. Winners must submit Aadhaar and PAN cards alongside recent passport-size photographs to complete official verification. Filling out all required forms accurately speeds up processing and prevents administrative delays.