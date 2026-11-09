Nagaland State Lottery announces the Dear Clover Monday 8 PM draw result today, awarding a top jackpot prize of Rs 1 Crore. Check prize tiers, claim steps, and official gazette verification rules.

Rs 1 Crore — that is what the top ticket holder takes home tonight. The Nagaland State Lottery Department declared the official winning numbers for the Dear Clover Monday draw at 8 PM sharp today. Thousands of buyers across participating states are await for the live announcement.

Priced at just Rs 6 per ticket, this weekly scheme draws huge crowds every single week. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries manages the entire operation directly. Organizers host the official live draw at 8 PM IST today and publish full online result sheets immediately after the event ends.

Draw Schedule and Ticket Pricing

State government officials supervise every aspect of the Dear Clover Monday weekly draw to ensure full transparency. Eager ticket holders in every participating region now count down to the 8 PM IST deadline. They will match their printed ticket numbers against the government result sheet the moment officials make the announcement.

Why does this Monday draw attract thousands of players week after week? The answer lies in the price tag. Buyers pay barely Rs 6 for a single entry ticket, yet they stand a chance to win the bumper Rs 1 Crore jackpot. That balance of tiny investment and huge cash potential drives steady ticket sales every single Monday.

How Winners Can Claim Prize Money

Claiming your reward depends entirely on how much you win. Winners claiming smaller payouts up to Rs 10,000 can collect their cash directly from local authorised lottery distributors. That keeps the claim process quick and hassle-free for thousands of everyday players.

Jackpot winners face a much stricter verification process. To claim the Rs 1 Crore prize, you must submit your undamaged original ticket alongside an official claim form to the Directorate office. You must also bring valid government identity cards — such as an Aadhaar or PAN card — and recent passport-size photographs.

Deadlines are non-negotiable. Submit all paperwork within the official statutory timeline post-draw or risk forfeiting the prize.

Checking Results Officially

Check your numbers carefully before heading out to claim any cash. The department publishes official result sheets and downloadable PDF files on government online portals right after the 8 PM draw ends. Always cross-check your ticket numbers with the published Nagaland State Government Gazette to confirm your win.