The much-anticipated Nagaland State Lottery Dear Clover Monday 8 PM draw is scheduled for today, October 26, 2026, with a jackpot of Rs 1 Crore. Results are OUT now!

The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the much-anticipated results for its Dear Clover Monday 8 PM draw today, October 26, 2026. This specific drawing, one of the most awaited in the state's daily lottery schedule, offers a substantial first prize of Rs 1 Crore, a sum that could profoundly alter the life of a lucky winner.

This daily draw, known for its transparency and significant cash rewards, attracts numerous participants hoping to win the life-changing jackpot. Tickets for the lottery are typically priced at Rs 6 or Rs 7, making participation accessible to a wide demographic across the region.

The prospect of winning Rs 1 Crore remains the primary allure of the Nagaland State Lottery's daily draws. This substantial amount can mean financial freedom, the ability to fund education, purchase a home, or secure a future.

When to Check the Results

Lottery enthusiasts should make preparations to check their ticket numbers precisely around 8 PM, as the official declaration is anticipated to be released shortly after the scheduled draw time of 8 PM. The excitement builds as many online platforms and official channels prepare to update live results in real-time, allowing participants immediate access to verify their winnings.

The Nagaland State Lottery maintains a rigorous schedule, operating three distinct daily draws: one at 1 PM, another at 6 PM, and the final one, today's Dear Clover Monday draw, specifically at 8 PM. Results for each of these draws are typically published within a tight window of 10-15 minutes following the completion of the drawing process, ensuring prompt notification for all ticket holders.

Full Winners List

For those fortunate enough to hold a winning ticket, the process for claiming a prize is clearly defined. Winners must meticulously confirm their ticket numbers against the official results, sign the back of their physical tickets for security and identification purposes, and then submit a formal claim form to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. This entire process must be completed within a strict 30-day window from the date of the draw to successfully claim their prize.