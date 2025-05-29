synopsis
The Nagaland State Lottery has announced results for its Dear Mahanadi, Dear Dancer, and Dear Sandpiper draws. A Rs 1 crore jackpot is up for grabs in each draw, with results available on official portals.
The Nagaland State Lottery has declared the results for its popular daily draws—Dear Mahanadi Morning (1 PM), Dear Dancer Evening (6 PM), and Dear Sandpiper Night (8 PM)—with the bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore up for grabs in each session. Participants across the country are eagerly checking their tickets against the winning numbers, which are updated in real-time on official portals.
Legalised in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, and others, these lottery draws continue to see massive participation due to their high prize pools and transparent process. Alongside Nagaland, similar draws are run under the 'Lottery Sambad' banner in West Bengal and Sikkim as well.
Today's draw schedule:
- Dear Mahanadi Morning: 1:00 PM
- Dear Dancer Evening: 6:00 PM
- Dear Sandpiper Night: 8:00 PM
Prize structure:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
How to check the Nagaland Lottery Results:
Participants can verify their ticket numbers by visiting any of the following official websites:
- nagalandlotterysambad.com
- nagalandlotteries.com
- lotterysambad.com
Once on the site:
- Navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
- Choose the respective draw (Morning, Evening, or Night) with the correct date.
- Click on "Today Result View".
- Match your ticket number with the winning list displayed.
How to claim Lottery winnings:
- Winners must follow the proper procedure to claim their prizes:
- Download the official claim form from the lottery website.
- Submit the form along with a valid ID and the original winning ticket.
- Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, complying with all rules and documentation requirements.