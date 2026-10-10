The Seema Darshan project in Nadabet, Gujarat, is attracting thousands of tourists to the India-Pakistan border. Visitors experience a BSF parade, a museum, and Zero Point, boosting patriotism and the local economy through job creation.

A Hub for Patriotic Tourism

Thousands of tourists are visiting Nadabet in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district during the festive season, as the Seema Darshan project draws visitors to the India-Pakistan border with a mix of patriotic experiences, tourism infrastructure and local cultural attractions.

Located along the international border, Nadabet offers visitors an opportunity to witness the Border Security Force (BSF) parade, explore a museum and experience Zero Point, where visitors can view the border landscape under regulated arrangements. The destination has emerged as an attraction for families, students and tourists from different parts of the country, offering them a closer look at the border and the lives of security personnel stationed there.

Visitor Experiences and Inspiration

A tourist visiting the destination, Dharamender Jaggar, said, “We can see the enthusiasm and patriotic spirit here. Whether you are a child or a senior citizen, everyone gets an opportunity to witness this land of our brave soldiers. From the India-Pakistan border, BSF has made arrangements to take visitors up to Zero Point in a safe and well-organised manner.”

For students, the experience also serves as an opportunity to learn about national security and develop an interest in serving the country. A student from Rajasthan, Anil, said, “We have just visited a museum, where we witnessed this parade. Watching the parade inspired many children, and it also made us feel that we too would like to serve our country.”

The Zero Point and Natural Appeal

The Zero Point experience offers visitors views of the border fencing and the landscape beyond it. The surrounding Rann also attracts migratory birds, adding to the destination’s appeal. A tourist from Rajasthan, Lilabhai Desai, said, “The border is around 30-35 kilometres from here. The Zero Point lies between India and Pakistan. There is fencing along the border, and beyond the fencing, you can clearly see the Pakistani landscape and terrain. Water also collects in the Rann, attracting migratory birds that visitors can see. At the same time, you also get to witness the spirit and patriotism of the Army personnel stationed here.”

Boosting the Local Economy

Beyond tourism, the destination is also contributing to the local economy by generating employment and encouraging small businesses. Over the past five years, the development of tourism facilities has created livelihood opportunities for residents, with shops and food outlets catering to visitors.

A local shopkeeper, Suresh Laljibhai, said, “This tourism facility was developed around five years ago. Since then, many local people have found employment here. Around 40 to 50 people are working here, and visitors are coming from far-off places to experience the destination. Over the past five years, tourism here has created many employment opportunities for local people.

The growth has also extended to security services and small-scale commercial activities around the site. Food courts, tea stalls, snack shops and roadside kiosks have created additional opportunities for people from nearby villages. Operations Manager at Nadabet Akhilesh Choudhary said, “The development of this tourism site has generated significant employment opportunities. Around 100 to 200 permanent security staff work under my supervision, most of them belonging to the local community and nearby villages. Secondly, several small businesses have also come up here. With the high tourist footfall, food courts, tea stalls, snack shops and small roadside kiosks have developed, creating new livelihood opportunities for people from the nearby villages.”

A Model for Border Development

With improved tourist facilities and growing visitor numbers, Nadabet is strengthening Gujarat’s border tourism landscape. The initiative also aligns with efforts to develop border regions through tourism and livelihood generation under the Vibrant Villages Programme. By bringing together patriotic experiences, tourism infrastructure and employment opportunities, Nadabet is emerging as a destination that connects visitors with India’s border areas while supporting economic activity in nearby communities.