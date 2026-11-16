A young man named Peetam Meena was fatally shot in Dholpur, Rajasthan, following a clash between two groups ahead of the Panchayat elections. Police have launched an investigation and deployed teams to apprehend the suspects.

Man Killed in Dholpur Firing Ahead of Panchayat Elections

A young man was killed in a firing incident following a clash between two groups in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district ahead of the Panchayat elections, police said. The incident took place in Barauli village, under the Sarmathura police station area, where a dispute broke out between two groups over election-related rivalry. The argument soon escalated into a scuffle, during which one group allegedly opened fire, leaving a young man identified as Peetam Meena critically injured. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and initiated action. Members of the deceased's family staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the firing. They initially refused to allow the body to be taken to the mortuary and sought action against the accused. Dholpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sangwan also reached the village along with police personnel and attempted to pacify the agitated family members. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the village to maintain law and order and prevent any further escalation of tension.

SP Vikas Sangwan said that the deceased had been identified as Peetam Meena, who sustained a bullet injury during an exchange of fire between the two groups. He said the firing was linked to an existing rivalry between the groups over elections. "In the village of Sarmathura, a firing incident occurred between two groups due to election-related enmity, resulting in the death of a man named Peetam Meena, who was struck by a bullet," the SP told ANI. The SP further said that police had prepared a list of individuals allegedly involved in the incident and deployed multiple teams to take action against them. "A list of all individuals involved in the incident has been prepared, and various police teams have been deployed; further action, including arrests, will be taken shortly," he said. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sarmathura after the situation was brought under control. Police personnel continued to remain deployed in the area to maintain peace and prevent any further tension. Police said that multiple teams had been assigned to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the firing. Further investigation into the incident is underway.