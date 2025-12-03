BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hit back at Congress for mocking PM Modi's 'chaiwala' background, saying the 'Naamdar' party can't stand a 'kamdar' PM. The jibe follows recent controversial remarks by Congress leaders Ragini Nayak and Renuka Chowdhury.

BJP Hits Back at Congress Over 'Chaiwala' Jibe

A day after controversy erupted over Congress leaders mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'chaiwala', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla has hit back at the party for being unable to stand a "kamdar" Prime Minister, who comes from the Other Backward Community (OBC) and a poor background.

"After Renuka Chowdhury insults Parliament and now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi's Chaiwala background Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from OBC community who has come from a poor background They mocked his Chaiwala background earlier too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar," Poonwalla wrote on X on Wednesday.

A few months ago, during Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, during assembly election campaigning, an unknown person managed to get on the party's stage and shouted insults at PM Modi and his mother. "People will never forgive them," Poonawalla added.

Ragini Nayak's AI Video Post

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak posted an AI video of the PM being a 'chaiwala' at an international summit, carrying a tea kettle and tea glasses. "Now, who did this," Ragini Nayak had posted the caption along with an AI generated video on X.

War of Words Erupts in Parliament

A war of words has erupted between Congress MPs and BJP over repeated insults to either the PM, Parliament or other leaders amid the winter Parliament session.

Renuka Chowdhury's 'Dogs in Parliament' Remark

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said the dignity of Parliament was hurt by statements of Rahul Gandhi and MP Renuka Chowdhury said that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament."

Adderssing the press conference in national capital, Sambit Patra said, " when MP Renuka Chowdhury came to the Parliament with her pet dog and when someone from the media asked her about it, she said that this is just a tiny being and doesn't bite, that those sitting inside (the Parliament) are the ones who bite, that those who are running the Government are the ones who bite."

"When Rahul Gandhi was asked about it, he asked if the dog reached here...He said, "andar toh allowed hai" and pointed towards the House...He included all MPs of the country, including those of his own alliance. There are certain implied meanings. Rahul ji, this is not expected of you. I hope you will go home and watch Renuka Chowdhury's and your own byte on TV," Patra had said.

'Nalayak' Jibe at Kiren Rijiju

Earlier on December 2, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury had launched a sharp attack on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, calling him "nalayak" (useless), after the latter criticised the Opposition for obstructing Parliamentary proceedings over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

She said, "Arey tum nalayak ho toh hum kya karein, tumko chalana aata nahi hai to hum kya karein? Hum mudda bhi na uthayein? (You're useless. If they don't know how to run the House, then what can we do?) Do they want us to do yes, sir and no, sir? This will not work. We are MPs, and it is our duty to raise people's voices."

Her attack came after Rijiju emphasised that while every concern holds significance, using them to block Parliament proceedings is "not right." (ANI)