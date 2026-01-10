Kapil Sibal criticized the BJP's 11-year governance, citing failures in the 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' scheme, rising pollution, and a deteriorating law and order situation, quipping, 'Na nal rahe na jal raha, bas desh jal raha' (No taps, no water, just the country is burning).

Congress MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning its governance over the last 11 years and handling of various issues while expressing concern over increasing water and air pollution. He also highlighted the law and order situation in the country, saying that killings were happening "wherever you look". Sibal said that despite the "Har Ghar Nal se Jal" scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained silent over the past five years, asserting that "Na nal rahe na jal raha, bas desh jal raha".

'Na nal, na jal, bas desh jal raha'

"Look at the condition of the water in Indore. They want to destroy the Aravalli, from where Delhi gets its clean water. They want to destroy it and promote mining. Over the past five years, we heard about 'water to every household through taps'. They ran a very big scheme. 'If there is no tap, there is no water anyway--and the country is burning'. Manipur burned. Wherever you look, killings are happening," Kapil Sibal said while addressing a press conference here.

Concerns over Pollution and Governance

Sibal further claimed the central government plans to destroy the Aravalli range, which provides Delhi with clean water, while promoting mining. He expressed concern over rising air pollution in the national capital, saying the government has shown "zero policy" in addressing these critical issues. "The question arises as to what every human being needs. I want the air I breathe to be clean, and the water I drink to be clean as well. These are the two things a human being needs. In the 21st century, over the last 25 years, the BJP has ruled for 15 years and the UPA for 10 years--so did they think about these two things? Look at Delhi: over the past 11 years, pollution has been increasing. Their policy has been zero," Sibal said.

'What kind of India are you building?'

The senior Congress leader also criticised the Centre for failing to ensure safety and harmony, noting that while the Prime Minister offers greetings at churches, Bajrang Dal members continue acts of violence. "On one side, the Prime Minister goes to churches and offers greetings, and on the other side, people from the Bajrang Dal commit violence--they are their own people. What kind of India are you building?" he asked.

Attack on Education, Health Policies and EC

Sibal added that education and health are equally important, but have received little attention in the last 15 years, particularly since 2014. Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, he mentioned that at present the priority in the country was "cleanliness" of the voter list. Sibal accused the Election Commission of acting against the opposition. "So these two things are needed by everyone. Two more things are very important: education and health. No attention has been paid to these either over the last 15 years, especially the last 11 years since 2014. No new policy has been brought that has been implemented on the ground. What issues are being raised in this country now? Change votes, bring "cleanliness" into the voter list--and it seems that the Election Commission is against the opposition," Sibal said. (ANI)