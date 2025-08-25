The accused initially claimed a mobile phone explosion caused the death. Karnataka police are investigating the exact nature of the explosive substance used.

Mysuru: A shocking crime was revealed on Monday, August 25 in Karnataka's Mysuru district after a young woman was killed by her companion in a brutal manner. The 20-year-old victim, identified as Rakshita from Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur Taluk, was found dead at a lodge in Bherya village. Rakshita had been staying at the lodge with Siddaraju, described as her relative with whom she was having an extramarital affair. The victim was married to a daily wage worker from Kerala. According to police reports, an altercation erupted between the pair during their stay. Following the dispute, Siddaraju allegedly placed an explosive substance inside the woman's mouth and detonated it using a device similar to those employed for blasting gelatin sticks in mining operations. The explosion caused severe damage to the victim's face, and blood was found scattered throughout the room where the incident took place. Initially, the perpetrator attempted to cover up his crime by falsely claiming the death resulted from a mobile phone explosion. However, his escape attempt was thwarted when local residents apprehended him and turned him over to law enforcement authorities.

What Happened?

Darshita had been staying at the lodge with Siddaraju in Saligrama taluk of Mysuru district. According to police reports, tensions escalated between the pair during their stay at the accommodation. Following a fierce dispute, Siddaraju allegedly forced a mixture of chemical powders into the woman's mouth, causing her death. After committing the crime, the accused attempted to mislead authorities and lodge staff by claiming that a mobile phone had exploded, causing the woman's death. When lodge employees arrived at the scene to investigate the commotion, they found no evidence of any mobile device. When questioned about the missing phone, Siddaraju claimed he had thrown it out of the window. However, despite searching the area, staff members could not locate any phone, which raised their suspicions about his account of events. The lodge staff's doubts prompted them to alert law enforcement, leading to Siddaraju's arrest after he eventually admitted to the crime during police interrogation.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan N confirmed the arrest and provided details about the case. The exact composition of the chemical substance used in the murder is currently being analyzed by forensic science laboratory experts to determine its precise nature. Authorities have registered a case at Saligrama police station and are continuing their investigation to understand the complete circumstances and motivations behind this heinous act. The case represents another tragic incident of violence stemming from complicated personal relationships, with law enforcement working to ensure justice for the victim.