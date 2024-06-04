Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mysore Election Results 2024 LIVE: INC's M Lakshman challenges 'Maharaja of Mysore' Yaduveer Wadiyar

    The Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka held its 2024 elections on April 26 with a 70.62% voter turnout. Key candidates included Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (BJP) and M. Lakshman (INC). In the 2019 elections, Prathap Simha (BJP) won in the Mysore constituency, while in 2014, he also emerged victorious.

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:13 AM IST

    The Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka witnessed the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 during the second phase, held on April 26, 2024. The voter turnout for this constituency was 70.62%. The counting of votes began on Tuesday at 8 am on June 04, 2024. The key candidates of the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency are:

    • Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (Bharatiya Janata Party)
    • M. Lakshman (Indian National Congress)

    Trends at 8.30 am: 

     

    2019 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Prathap Simha from the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the winner in the Mysore constituency. He secured 6,88,974 votes, leading with a margin of 1,38,647 votes over C.h.vijayashankar of the Indian National Congress, who received 5,50,327 votes. Prathap Simha attained a vote share of 52.27%, while C.h.vijayashankar garnered a vote share of 41.75%. Dr. B. Chandra (chandregowda) from the Bahujan Samaj Party secured 24,597 votes, with a vote share of 1.87%.

    2014 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2014 Mysore Lok Sabha elections, Prathap Simha from the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the winner. He secured 5,03,908 votes, leading with a margin of 31,608 votes over Adagooru H Vishwanath of the Indian National Congress, who received 4,72,300 votes. Prathap Simha attained a vote share of 43.79%, while Adagooru H Vishwanath garnered a vote share of 41.05%. Chandrashekaraiah from the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 1,38,587 votes, with a vote share of 12.04%.

