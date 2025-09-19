Apple's latest iPhone 17 series went on sale in India today, drawing long queues. A young man in Delhi said he was proud to purchase the phone. Identifying himself as Muslim, he added that he had chosen the orange variant because it is "in trend".

Excitement gripped Apple flagship stores across India on Friday morning as the iPhone 17 series officially hit shelves, drawing massive crowds in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Among the most popular was the striking new “Cosmic Orange” edition — a shade likened to Saffron — which quickly stole the spotlight.

One enthusiastic buyer in Delhi, moments after purchasing the orange iPhone 17, said, “I was in the queue since morning, and I am excited to buy the iPhone of this colour. In India, this saffron-coloured phone will become very popular. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour.”

Apple began nationwide sales of the iPhone 17 series on Thursday, a day after unveiling it globally on September 9, 2025. The launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3.

At the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) store in Mumbai, queues stretched long as buyers waited to get their hands on the new devices. Similar scenes played out in Bengaluru at the new Apple Hebbal store in the Mall of Asia.

Buyers showed special interest in the Cosmic Orange edition, with many likening it to “bhagwa” or saffron — a colour often associated with Indian tradition and symbolism.

The orange iPhone's debut has also created significant buzz on social media. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models feature major upgrades, including a redesigned rear camera module that now stretches across the width of the phone. Each of the three lenses now uses a 48MP sensor, a first for the Pro lineup.