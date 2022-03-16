Muslim body calls for 'bandh', appeals community to close shops, stop work on Thursday

To show solidarity with the girls from the community who are fighting for their 'right' to wear hijab in the classroom, the highest Muslim body Ameer-E-Shariat has called for a bandh on Thursday. Moulana Rashadi has asked the community to shut shops, stop work and asked students not to go to classes on March 17.

A day after the Karnataka High Court verdict banning the hijab in the classroom, Ameer-E-Shariat the highest decision making body of Muslims in Karnataka has asked the community to stand in solidarity with girls who have petitioned in the Supreme Court demanding their rights to wear hijab, a piece of cloth covering the head.

Moulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi, Ameer-E-Shariat, Karnataka addressing the community leaders and the press said, he has appealed to the community members to maintain peace and have clarity about the order. At the same time, he expressed sadness over the verdict, hence he was asked by the community members to participate in the bandh.

'I appeal to the youngsters of the community not to impose bandh on anyone or force shops to shut. The bandh should be peaceful and it will be effective if everyone participates. Shops must be closed, no one should work and students must stay home on March 17 to send a message," said Rashadi.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court full bench upheld the state government's order banning the hijab in classrooms. The court also has told that the hijab is not an essential part of Islam. The court clearly mentioned that students must follow the uniform rules set by the schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Hegde, the advocate representing the petitioners in the High Court appealed to the Chief Justice of India for an 'urgent hearing' saying that students have exams. The SC, however, shot down the plea and listed the hearing after Holi vacation next week.