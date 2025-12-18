BRS leader Krishank decried the Telangana Speaker's dismissal of disqualification petitions against five defected MLAs. He called the move a 'murder of the constitution' and a 'mockery of democracy,' slamming the ruling Congress party's hypocrisy.

BRS Calls Decision 'Murder of Constitution'

BRS leader Krishank on Thursday criticised the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar for dismissing disqualification petitions against five defected BRS MLAs, saying that this is the "murder of the constitution" and a "mockery of democracy." "In Telangana, where Congress is in power, it's absolutely a murder of the constitution and a mockery of democracy... Today the speaker says that he has no evidence against the defected MLAs. It is really a joke..." he said.

Speaking to ANI, he slammed the Congress party, stating that it is a matter of shame the way Congress preaches across the nation but fails to practice when in power. "It is really shameful that the Congress party, which preaches across India, does not practice when it is in power... Tomorrow it will really be a test for the speaker because one particular defected MLA has contested in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 as the Congress Party candidate..." he added.

Speaker Dismisses Five Disqualification Petitions

Earlier, Kumar, who is acting as the Chairman of the Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, dismissed disqualification petitions filed against five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) after examining their merits.

Details of the Petitions

According to a press note, the Speaker, after examining the petitions, considering the material placed on record, and strictly adhering to the principles of natural justice by granting adequate opportunity to hear all concerned parties, pronounced his decision on five petitions.

The petitions included cases filed by MLA KP Vivekanand against MLA Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao; MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and another against MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy; MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay against MLA T. Prakash Goud; MLA Chinta Prabhakar against MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy; and another petition by MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay against MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

"After considering the merits of the above petitions, the Hon'ble Speaker and the Chairman, Tribunal, hereby dismissed them," the press note said.