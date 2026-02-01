AAP's Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal condemned the death of a 25-year-old biker in a Janakpuri pit, calling it a 'murder due to criminal negligence.' The victim, Kamal Dhyani, was found in a 15-foot DJB-excavated pit.

AAP Calls Death 'Murder Due to Negligence'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday condemned the death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani, who allegedly fell into a pit in Janakpuri late Thursday night, calling it a "murder due to criminal negligence."

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "This is very tragic. Just a few days ago, we saw a similar incident in Noida, in which a software engineer died, and this is yet another such incident. It's clear that today there are no potholes in the roads, but roads are in the potholes and absolutely no safety... This is a murder committed due to criminal negligence; it should be taken seriously, and action should be taken."

AAP National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, describing the incident as "not an accident, but murder" caused due to "extreme negligence." In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "This is not an accident, but murder. The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it. May God grant strength to that family which lost their child due to the government's negligence."

Police Detail Incident

According to Delhi Police, the deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was taken out from the excavated pit with the assistance of DFS staff and was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital in Hari Nagar, where a doctor declared him brought dead.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Dhyani, a Janakpuri resident, was returning home from his office in Rohini, where he worked at an HDFC Bank call centre. A PCR call was received at PS Janakpuri at 8:03 am on February 6, reporting that a man had fallen into a 15-foot pit near Andhra School, Janakpuri. SHO Janakpuri and staff reached the site and found Dhyani along with his motorcycle inside a Delhi Jal Board (DJB)-excavated pit on Joginder Singh Marg, towards the C2B redlight.

Family Alleges Police Inaction

Meanwhile, Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night. (ANI)