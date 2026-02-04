Hiba Rana, daughter of poet Munawwar Rana, faced 'triple talaq' from her husband in Lucknow. A case has been registered against her husband and in-laws for dowry harassment, assault, and under the triple talaq law based on her complaint.

The daughter of renowned poet Munawwar Rana faced "triple talaq" by her husband in Lucknow. Afterwards, a case was registered for dowry harassment and assault at the Sadatganj police station.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Case Registered Under Multiple Acts

A case has been registered against the husband and in-laws of Hiba Rana, daughter of renowned poet Munawwar Rana, based on her complaint under Section 85, 115 (2), 351 (2), and 352 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and Section 3 and 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The charges include serious offences.

Allegations of Dowry Harassment

According to the FIR, Hiba Rana married Syed Saqib on December 19, 2013, according to Muslim customs. However, harassment over demands for additional dowry began soon after the marriage.

According to the FIR, Hiba Rana married Syed Mohd Saqib according to Sunni customs. The petitioner's father and family gave Saqib a dowry, including gold and diamond jewellery and Rs. 10 lakh. After the marriage, the petitioner went to her in-laws' house and fulfilled her wifely duties. However, Saqib and his father repeatedly demanded more dowry and Rs. 20 lakh from the petitioner's family. The petitioner's family fulfilled these demands several times to protect her marital life.

Details of the Alleged Incident

The FIR also alleges that on April 9, 2025, during an argument, her husband verbally abused her, pronounced triple talaq, and threw her out of the house. Rana was subjected to severe verbal abuse and physical assault by her husband.

When her sister, Ayesha Rana alias Tina, went to visit her sister at her in-laws' house, Saqib became very agitated and attacked her while hurling abuses. During this incident, he pronounced triple talaq on Hiba Rana, forcibly threw her out of the house, and locked her two children, namely, Syed Fawaz and Hayyam Fatima, in a room, the FIR stated.

Victim Suffers Mental Trauma, Fears for Children's Safety

This incident caused Hiba Rana severe mental trauma, and she went into depression. The complaint also mentioned the concerns about the safety of her children and the continuous threats she is receiving. (ANI)