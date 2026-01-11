Congress's Mumtaz Patel dubbed AIMIM chief Owaisi's 'hijab-clad PM' dream an "extreme statement," asserting the Constitution, not religious identity, determines eligibility. She also criticised Himanta Sarma's 'Hindu PM' remark.

Patel Calls Owaisi's Remark 'Extreme'

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel on Sunday criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that one day a hijab-clad woman will become the Prime Minister of India, calling it "an extreme statement" and emphasising that eligibility for the country's highest office is determined by the Constitution, not religious identity.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "His statement on hijab-clad women becoming Prime Minister is an extreme one. Our Constitution gives equal rights to everyone, and no matter what community they belong to, anyone can contest elections and become the Prime Minister of the country. Identity does not determine anyone's eligibility or qualification. Why only hijab-clad women? Any woman can be the Prime Minister. His statement on a hijab-clad woman becoming PM is indeed an extreme statement."

Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Dream

Owaisi made the statement during an election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Friday, highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution compared with that of Pakistan. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," the AIMIM leader said.

Criticism of Himanta Biswa Sarma's Remarks

Patel also criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks suggesting that India, being a Hindu nation, will always have a Hindu Prime Minister. Responding to Owaisi's statement, Sarma had said, "Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe, and we are extremely confident that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person."

On Sarma's comments, Patel stressed, "The Constitution does not recognise the country as a Hindu nation, because this country belongs to everyone. Such extreme statements should not be politicised. I believe every woman should be given equal opportunity and should come forward."

Maharashtra Civic Polls Context

The remarks come ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling is scheduled for January 15, with counting to follow on January 16. (ANI)