Ganesh Chaturthi: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal will reveal the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol on Monday, August 29. Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and frequently visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of devotees herd to the Lalbagh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja in Putlabai Chawl.

After two years, devotees of Lalbaugcha Raja will be able to touch Bappa's feet and make a Navas (vow), said Santosh Kambli, who, along with his 81-year-old father Ratnakar Madhusudan Kambli, has been sculpting the Ganesh idol for decades.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshostsav Mandal is ready to celebrate the traditional festival this year, after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the organisers anticipate long-kilometer queues of devotees; the aim is to go to any length to make the celebrations as grand as the previous years.

On Monday, August 29, at 7 pm, the Mandal will reveal the first look of this year's idol.

The 11-day festival begins on August 31. The Mandal announced via Twitter that the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 would be available on Monday, August 29, at 7:00 pm. In addition, the organisers will Livestream the event on their official social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and their website.

Every year, millions of devotees, including celebrities, visit the pandal. During Ganeshotsav, footfalls can reach 80,000 to 1 lakh people in a single day, with the number increasing exponentially on weekends.

