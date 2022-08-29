Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today

    Millions of devotees, including celebrities, visit the pandal each year. Footfalls can reach 80,000 to 1 lakh people in a single day during Ganeshotsav, with the number increasing exponentially on weekends. 

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal will reveal the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol on Monday, August 29. Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and frequently visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of devotees herd to the Lalbagh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja in Putlabai Chawl.

    After two years, devotees of Lalbaugcha Raja will be able to touch Bappa's feet and make a Navas (vow), said Santosh Kambli, who, along with his 81-year-old father Ratnakar Madhusudan Kambli, has been sculpting the Ganesh idol for decades.

    The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshostsav Mandal is ready to celebrate the traditional festival this year, after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the organisers anticipate long-kilometer queues of devotees; the aim is to go to any length to make the celebrations as grand as the previous years.

    On Monday, August 29, at 7 pm, the Mandal will reveal the first look of this year's idol.

    The 11-day festival begins on August 31. The Mandal announced via Twitter that the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 would be available on Monday, August 29, at 7:00 pm. In addition, the organisers will Livestream the event on their official social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and their website.

     

    Every year, millions of devotees, including celebrities, visit the pandal. During Ganeshotsav, footfalls can reach 80,000 to 1 lakh people in a single day, with the number increasing exponentially on weekends.

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s why offering Tulsi leaves in Ganpati’s puja is considered inauspicious

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 interesting things about Ganpati Bappa one must know

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s how you can make eco-friendly idol at home

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Vegetable prices skyrocket in parts of Pakistan; Govt may turn to India

    Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt set to table confidence motion in Delhi assembly to prove majority

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    Twitter war: Arvind Kejriwal Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma over schools

    PM Modi claims there were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: Report AJR

    PM Modi says there were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment: Report

    Recent Stories

    MTV Video Music Awards 2022 complete winner list drb

    MTV VMA 2022: Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Blackpink check out the complete winner list

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: We wanted Hardik Pandya to score, and he did that - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We wanted Pandya to score, and he did that' - Bhuvneshwar

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission - adt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead AJR

    Man sets building on fire then shoots people escaping from it in Texas; 4 dead

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon