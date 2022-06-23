Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai's drinking water supply can last for 38 days

    Mumbai residents receive 3,750 million litres of water daily from the BMC; thus, the city will have adequate water for about 38 days based on the current stock

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    The overall drinking water stocks in the city have dropped below 10 per cent of the necessary level, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The local council expects the current stock to last up to 38 days because the seven catchment area lakes providing the city with potable water have not yet experienced substantial, heavy rains.

    In contrast to the overall water stocks in June of last year, which were over 2 lakh million litres or nearly 15 per cent, the current stocks in the seven catchment lakes as of Wednesday are 1.43 lakh million litres (9.89 per cent). Mumbai residents receive 3,750 million litres of water daily from the BMC; thus, the city will have adequate water for about 38 days based on the present stock.

    To avoid a water cut for the rest of the year, Mumbai needs 14.47 lakh million litres of total stock by October 1.

    Bhatsa provides the greatest proportion of the water to the seven lakes (48 per cent). Tulsi and Vihar provide approximately 2 per cent of the city's drinking water needs, Upper Vaitarna 16 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 12 per cent, Modak Sagar 11 per cent, and Tansa 10 per cent.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the start of the Southwest Monsoon in Mumbai on June 11. Still, there has been no heavy, continuous rain, particularly over the lake catchment areas.

    Following the BMC data, smaller lakes like Tulsi and Vihar have received 250 mm and 231 mm of rain since June 11. Meanwhile, of the five larger lakes, Tansa has received 113 mm of rainfall since the start of the monsoon, Modak Sagar has received 92mm, and Bhatsa has received 83mm, Middle Vaitarna has received 65mm, and Upper Vaitarna has received 40mm.

    Although no heavy rain is expected in the catchment areas in the coming days, civic officials are optimistic about the rain picking up speed in these areas. The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and the possibility of heavy showers in isolated areas for Mumbai over the next five days.
     

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
